 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pancake breakfast planned for Saturday at New Life Lutheran Church
View Comments

Pancake breakfast planned for Saturday at New Life Lutheran Church

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

10 Types of Pancakes, From Around the World. Pancakes, which date back as far as the Stone Age, are a popular food in a variety of cultures. In honor of National Pancake Day, here are 10 different types of pancakes and where they are found in the world. . 1. , Roti (Thailand). 2. , Dutch Bab…

A pancake and pork sausage breakfast, along with a silent auction, is scheduled to take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 6, at the New Life Lutheran School gymnasium, 5308 19th Ave., Kenosha. New Life Lutheran was formerly Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church.

The New Life Christian Ken-Wis Men's Club at the church is hosting the event. Proceeds will go towards scholarships. Tickets can be purchased in advance from Club members or at the door. Price is $6; children under eat eat for free.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert