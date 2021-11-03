Pancake breakfast planned for Saturday at New Life Lutheran Church

A pancake and pork sausage breakfast, along with a silent auction, is scheduled to take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 6, at the New Life Lutheran School gymnasium, 5308 19th Ave., Kenosha. New Life Lutheran was formerly Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church.
The New Life Christian Ken-Wis Men's Club at the church is hosting the event. Proceeds will go towards scholarships. Tickets can be purchased in advance from Club members or at the door. Price is $6; children under eat eat for free.