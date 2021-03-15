Pandemic food aid available for families amid virtual learning

Families with school-aged children who have been in virtual learning settings may be eligible for up to $1,248 per child to help purchase food.
The aid is available through a second round of Pandemic-EBT federal nutrition program funds, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recently announced. The program will provide grocery store benefits to parents to replace the value of missed school meals.
Sharon Pomaville, executive director of the Sharing Center, said some parents may not know they qualify for the aid. It is estimated a half-million children statewide are eligible.
“There is a subset of families who qualify for these pandemic benefits who may not know,” Pomaville said. “Most students who were or are virtual March through August qualify. Families that don’t qualify for Foodshare, may still qualify for P-EBT and need to take one extra step to receive the benefits.”
The aid is directed to support students who rely on school meals who do not have access to those meals as a result of schools moving to virtual learning or a hybrid program of in-person and virtual learning.
“P-EBT is another tangible and valuable benefit to families with children during the pandemic,” Pomaville said. “Many families rely on school meals, which stretch a family’s dollars just bit further.”
Getting assistance
To receive Pandemic-EBT, parents must have school-aged children who learned virtually or from home at some point during the 2020-21 school year and whose children are eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals at school.
Within the Kenosha Unified and Lakewood school districts, more than 65 percent of students qualify for free or reduced lunch. According to the state Department of Public Instruction data, free and reduced eligibility in other public schools throughout Kenosha County ranges between 15 and 40 percent.
Eligible families currently receiving FoodShare will receive Pandemic EBT benefits directly on their Quest card and don’t need to apply. Eligible families who do not receive FoodShare will receive a white P-EBT card in the mail.
The benefit amount will depend on how much of the school year a child spent learning virtually versus in-person.
Pandemic-EBT benefits and cards can be used everywhere that FoodShare is accepted in Wisconsin. “Pandemic-EBT will provide a food buying benefit for households with children who have been learning from home,” Sherrie Tussler, Executive Director of Hunger Task Force, said. “This is truly a lifeline for families with hungry children who have relied on school breakfast and lunch to make ends meet.”
P-EBT benefits will be issued in four rounds based on certain months of the school year. The first round issuance is March 25.
Weekly webinars
Hunger Task Force is offering weekly webinars on Fridays at 10 a.m. in English and 11 a.m. in Spanish, to help inform families about the program.
Registration, eligibility information and a benefits estimation calculator are available as a resource for parents on the Hunger Task Force’s website at www.HungerTaskForce.org/pebt.
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …