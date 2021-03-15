Pandemic food aid available for families amid virtual learning

Families with school-aged children who have been in virtual learning settings may be eligible for up to $1,248 per child to help purchase food.

The aid is available through a second round of Pandemic-EBT federal nutrition program funds, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recently announced. The program will provide grocery store benefits to parents to replace the value of missed school meals.

Sharon Pomaville, executive director of the Sharing Center, said some parents may not know they qualify for the aid. It is estimated a half-million children statewide are eligible.

“There is a subset of families who qualify for these pandemic benefits who may not know,” Pomaville said. “Most students who were or are virtual March through August qualify. Families that don’t qualify for Foodshare, may still qualify for P-EBT and need to take one extra step to receive the benefits.”

The aid is directed to support students who rely on school meals who do not have access to those meals as a result of schools moving to virtual learning or a hybrid program of in-person and virtual learning.