Pandemic puts brakes on Labor Day weekend car show in Kenosha

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused yet another cancellation for later this year.
Tony Pontillo, coordinator for the Kenosha Classic Cruise-In Car Show set for Sept. 5, confirmed Tuesday that the 17th annual event has been canceled.
Pontillo said the decision was made after he met for several hours last week with Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian. A continuing increase in positive virus cases led to the decision, he said.
On Monday, Kenosha County recorded a record number of positive cases, with more than 100 from the weekend. According to state data, as of Monday, there have been more than 2,000 cases in the county.
The bottom line is it's better to be safe than really sorry down the line, Pontillo said.
"If you go ahead with an event like this against everybody's thinking, and some people die and they trace it back to they were all the car show, you have to live with that," Pontillo said. "I can't do that."
Pontillo said the decision to cancel already had been postponed once in an effort to hold off as long as possible.
But the time had come to finally close the book on the 2020 event, he said.
"We waited already," he said. "We talked about this a month ago and hoped it would get better, but it didn't. The numbers just keep climbing. It's just good for anybody to be that close together."
The event, co-sponsored by the city of Kenosha and Kenosha Classic Street Machines, typically draws between 1,500 and 1,800 cars from several surrounding states and is attended by between 5,000 and 8,000 people, Pontillo said.
Not having that kind of traffic in the downtown area is certain to have an impact.
"The downtown businesses will tell you it's the busiest day of the year for them," he said. "They make good money that day."
The logistics of staging all those cars while maintaining social distancing is just too difficult, Pontillo said.
"People are real close together," he said. "I've walked it, and you're right next to everybody. A lot of people don't wear a mask. I wear it in stores and that. I don't wear it outside if we're not real close to each other."
Funds collected from the event after expenses are donated to a number of groups, Pontillo said. The car show is free to both spectators and participants and backed financially through donations from area car dealerships and businesses.
Plans are underway for the 2021 event, set to be held Labor Day weekend.
The cancellation is an obviously disappointing turn of events in a year full of those because of the pandemic, Pontillo said.
"Everybody's disappointed, because they look forward to it," he said. "I have people calling me from all over and they're disappointed because there are no car shows anywhere (this year)."
