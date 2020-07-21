Pandemic puts brakes on Labor Day weekend car show in Kenosha

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused yet another cancellation for later this year.

Tony Pontillo, coordinator for the Kenosha Classic Cruise-In Car Show set for Sept. 5, confirmed Tuesday that the 17th annual event has been canceled.

Pontillo said the decision was made after he met for several hours last week with Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian. A continuing increase in positive virus cases led to the decision, he said.

On Monday, Kenosha County recorded a record number of positive cases, with more than 100 from the weekend. According to state data, as of Monday, there have been more than 2,000 cases in the county.

The bottom line is it's better to be safe than really sorry down the line, Pontillo said.

"If you go ahead with an event like this against everybody's thinking, and some people die and they trace it back to they were all the car show, you have to live with that," Pontillo said. "I can't do that."

Pontillo said the decision to cancel already had been postponed once in an effort to hold off as long as possible.

But the time had come to finally close the book on the 2020 event, he said.