Pandemic wipes out Homecoming Car Show plans again

The Kenosha Homecoming Car Show-Great Cars on a Great Lake, an AMC/Nash show, slated for July 31 has been canceled due to lingering concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Again.

The Kenosha County Historical Society Board of Directors and the Homecoming Car Show Committee have announced the event will be rescheduling to July 30, 2022, in Kennedy Park," hosted by the Kenosha History Center.

The event was also cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

"(The board and committee) have met and deliberated for many months," organizers stated in a prepared release announcing the cancellation. "Many different factors have been taken into consideration, including that the vaccine distribution process takes time, and it's unknown right now what travel guidelines may hinder the ability for some car collectors from outside of Wisconsin and/or outside of the United States to travel here.

"In order for the large scale and high-quality event to take place that the public has come to expect, a postponement is necessary. The health and safety of the attendees, volunteers, staff and community must come first."

