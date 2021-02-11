Pandemic wipes out Homecoming Car Show plans again

The Kenosha Homecoming Car Show-Great Cars on a Great Lake, an AMC/Nash show, slated for July 31 has been canceled due to lingering concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Again.
The Kenosha County Historical Society Board of Directors and the Homecoming Car Show Committee have announced the event will be rescheduling to July 30, 2022, in Kennedy Park," hosted by the Kenosha History Center.
The event was also cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
"(The board and committee) have met and deliberated for many months," organizers stated in a prepared release announcing the cancellation. "Many different factors have been taken into consideration, including that the vaccine distribution process takes time, and it's unknown right now what travel guidelines may hinder the ability for some car collectors from outside of Wisconsin and/or outside of the United States to travel here.
"In order for the large scale and high-quality event to take place that the public has come to expect, a postponement is necessary. The health and safety of the attendees, volunteers, staff and community must come first."
The AMC Homecoming Car Show hosted by the Kenosha History Center, attracts hundreds of AMC car lovers throughout the week who display their prized beauties at various locations throughout the city.
The release states organizers already are putting plans in place for a grand return next year.
"The car collectors, car enthusiasts, volunteers and other attendees of the Kenosha Homecoming Car show are what makes our event so special," the release states. "While it is regrettable that we cannot celebrate Kenosha-made automobiles together at Kennedy Park this summer, we are already looking forward to the 2022 (show), and we will continue to work hard to make it a memorable world-class event."
Participants who paid for the 2020 or 2021 event have three options available — they can convert the registration into a donation to the Kenosha History Center, they can transfer the payment to the 2022 event or request a refund.
Refund requests can be made by emailing KCHS@kenoshahistorycenter.org or by calling 262-654-5770. Callers are asked to leave a message that includes the name of the registrant and a call-back number.