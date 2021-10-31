Pandemic's impact shows on standardized Forward Exam as state, Kenosha Unified test scores fall

During a regular year, the announcement of statewide standardized test results provides positive feedback as well as comparison of local school performance to that of schools throughout Wisconsin.
Not so this year, say Kenosha Unified School District representatives.
Data released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction reveals dramatic proficiency losses statewide and in the Kenosha Unified School District.
However, achievement comparisons to previous years are discouraged because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, remote learning and related factors, according to spokespersons Kris Keckler and Lorien Thomas.
In March of this year KUSD students took Forward Exam, an annual assessment measuring performance in English language arts (ELA) and mathematics for students in grades 3-8, in science for grades 4 and 8, and in social studies for grades 4, 8, and 10.
The results, available on the public data portal WISEportal, reveal low numbers of students testing as proficient both locally and statewide during the 2020-21 school year.
In all subjects tested, statewide proficiency results fell below 50 percent with KUSD in the 25 percent range.
Pandemic impact, many opted out
Despite the stark statistics, decreases in proficiency scores are not an indictment of failure, but indicate the climate of last year’s school year, notes Keckler, KUSD chief information officer in the Office of Educational Accountability.
“We are looking at assessment scores that are noticeably inconsistent with under-performing from prior years for two main reasons,” Keckler said. “One, the “the variable educational environment” that included moving from in-person to virtual learning and two, test participation.
“Flopping back and forth and academic inconsistency do not help with learning,” Keckler said.
Each year the Forward tests are issued in-person and parents can opt-out of having their children participate.
In an average year district-wide participation is “in the upper 90 percent,” estimates Keckler. For the 2020-21 tests as many as one-third of KUSD students opted out of participation.
“While participation doesn’t hurt us from an overall score potential, we’re lacking information for where those (absent) students would have landed,” Keckler said.
“This year some parents of students who were learning virtually opted out of sending their children to school to take the tests, noted Lorien Thomas, research coordinator in Unified’s Office of Educational Accountability.
“Essentially the students in the test participation group would be in attendance and available for testing. Both for the high performers and others,” Thomas said.
The 2020-21 school year marked the fifth year all public school districts have issued the Forward Exam. Students did not take the Forward Exam during the 2019-20 school year as a result of school closures during the pandemic.
Data points
Scores for students in the state overall in the area of science hit 44.8 proficiency whereas students in KUSD overall scored 28.8 percent.
Looking at numbers for students only in elementary grades the picture is not much better.
While all scores were lower for all students everywhere since the 2018-19 academic year, in many cases KUSD scores dropped twice as much as did state average.
For example in 2018-19 the state average for proficiency in language arts was 40.6, dropping to 33.1 after 2020-21, a 7.5 point decrease.
Scores for KUSD elementary students, who also had a 40.6 percent proficiency two years ago, fell to 26.2 in 2020-21, a 14.4 point change.
“Compared to the state our decreases were more noticeable than in previous years,” Keckler said.
That said, comparisons to previous years do not present a realistic picture, say Kecker and Thomas.
“Every other factor that went into the environment (during 2020-21) was noticeably altered, from teacher content delivery, to the quarantine scenario. About 48 percent of the student population experienced some occurrence of being on quarantine at some point during the school year, This is why the state cautions (the district) against comparing the test years,” Thomas said.
Attempts to compare KUSD to other districts in the state is also discouraged, they said. “We can’t know what (pandemic-related) situations other districts experienced during this time,” Thomas added.
Moving forward
What the numbers do provide is a baseline for moving forward, said Thomas and Keckler.
Test results underscore the importance of current and future federal relief funds, Keckler said. “They call out learning loss that identifies gaps.”
To date federal and state relief funds have provided new technology, academic support and building improvements. Continued support is essential, Keckler said.
“We want a realistic approach that addresses need that is sustainable even after the funds run out,” he said.
Thomas acknowledged the frustration of not being “back to normal” yet.
“We want to get back to reality as soon as possible but as we look at achievement those numbers won’t just pop back in a year to pre-COVID scores. It will take time to come back from these losses and close the gap.”