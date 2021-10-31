Pandemic's impact shows on standardized Forward Exam as state, Kenosha Unified test scores fall

“We are looking at assessment scores that are noticeably inconsistent with under-performing from prior years for two main reasons,” Keckler said. “One, the “the variable educational environment” that included moving from in-person to virtual learning and two, test participation.

“Flopping back and forth and academic inconsistency do not help with learning,” Keckler said.

Each year the Forward tests are issued in-person and parents can opt-out of having their children participate.

In an average year district-wide participation is “in the upper 90 percent,” estimates Keckler. For the 2020-21 tests as many as one-third of KUSD students opted out of participation.

“While participation doesn’t hurt us from an overall score potential, we’re lacking information for where those (absent) students would have landed,” Keckler said.

“This year some parents of students who were learning virtually opted out of sending their children to school to take the tests, noted Lorien Thomas, research coordinator in Unified’s Office of Educational Accountability.

“Essentially the students in the test participation group would be in attendance and available for testing. Both for the high performers and others,” Thomas said.