Panel to discuss infrastructure funding for proposed convention center

RACINE — Despite the economic downturn and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, plans for a hotel, convention center and redevelopment of Festival Hall appear to be moving forward.
The City Council’s Finance and Personnel Committee is set to discuss a proposed agreement between the city, Racine Wastewater Commission and Wastewater Utility to move forward with engineering, design and construction of water infrastructure to accommodate the proposed development, which is scheduled to begin construction this fall.
According the briefing memo prepared by City Administrator Jim Palenick, the proposed 172-room, multistory hotel and convention center will require a new lift station and pressurized sewer pipe, or forced main, at an estimated cost of $165,000. The updates also will benefit Lakeshore Towers, the existing apartment complex at 333 Lake Ave.
The $165,000 estimate includes:
$30,000 for study and evaluation;
$70,000 for project engineering;
$15,000 for bidding the project; and
$50,000 for construction oversight and inspection.
The costs would initially be paid by the utility, which would then be reimbursed by the city. The city anticipates expending $115,000 from its 2020 budget and the remaining $50,000 in 2021.
Palenick wrote the funds will come from the $21 million bond to be issued for the project, which will be repaid using intergovernmental revenue, room taxes, funds captured from tax increment district No. 9, and projected lease revenues from the convention center.
The project
Dallas-based Gatehouse Capital Corp. is working with the City of Racine in a $48 million public-private partnership to create:
A 171-room, full-service, branded hotel, likely a Sheraton, with 107 lakeview rooms near the southeast corner of Lake Avenue and the causeway on part of the current Festival Park grounds.
A rooftop restaurant and observation deck/bar atop the hotel.
A separate but connected convention center with 34,950 square feet of new construction and renovation of Festival Hall’s existing 17,825 square feet of space.
As part of the project, Festival Hall is to be renovated, primarily to improve its interior appearance and acoustics.
Gatehouse expects to start site work this year and construction likely by late fall and hopes to open in spring 2022.
The convention center is based on an elaborate funding plan which requires $21 million of public investment — but without creating any property tax burden on city or county taxpayers, city officials say.
A second phase of the Gatehouse development plan is to build a second hotel of 100 rooms, five or six years later, east of the first one.
