Panel to discuss infrastructure funding for proposed convention center

Palenick wrote the funds will come from the $21 million bond to be issued for the project, which will be repaid using intergovernmental revenue, room taxes, funds captured from tax increment district No. 9, and projected lease revenues from the convention center.

The project

Dallas-based Gatehouse Capital Corp. is working with the City of Racine in a $48 million public-private partnership to create:

A 171-room, full-service, branded hotel, likely a Sheraton, with 107 lakeview rooms near the southeast corner of Lake Avenue and the causeway on part of the current Festival Park grounds.

A rooftop restaurant and observation deck/bar atop the hotel.

A separate but connected convention center with 34,950 square feet of new construction and renovation of Festival Hall’s existing 17,825 square feet of space.

As part of the project, Festival Hall is to be renovated, primarily to improve its interior appearance and acoustics.

Gatehouse expects to start site work this year and construction likely by late fall and hopes to open in spring 2022.