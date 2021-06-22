 Skip to main content
Panel votes to uphold Kenosha County Sheriff's Sgt. Bill Beth's demotion
Panel votes to uphold Kenosha County Sheriff's Sgt. Bill Beth's demotion

The Kenosha County Finance and Administration Committee on Tuesday voted 6-1 to uphold the demotion of sheriff's Sgt. Bill Beth from his former rank of captain. 

Reported insubordination that led to Beth’s demotion is detailed in a 207-page document obtained by the Kenosha News under an open records request.

The “Statement of Charges” filed by Chief Deputy Marc Levin states Beth implemented “a plan for salaried-exempt supervisory personnel to receive paid leave for working outside their normal shifts — while a significant and sweeping county internal investigation involving possible misuse of leave time was occurring.”

Beth is the cousin of Sheriff Dave Beth.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

