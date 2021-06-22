Panel votes to uphold Kenosha County Sheriff's Sgt. Bill Beth's demotion

The Kenosha County Finance and Administration Committee on Tuesday voted 6-1 to uphold the demotion of sheriff's Sgt. Bill Beth from his former rank of captain.

Reported insubordination that led to Beth’s demotion is detailed in a 207-page document obtained by the Kenosha News under an open records request.

The “Statement of Charges” filed by Chief Deputy Marc Levin states Beth implemented “a plan for salaried-exempt supervisory personnel to receive paid leave for working outside their normal shifts — while a significant and sweeping county internal investigation involving possible misuse of leave time was occurring.”

Beth is the cousin of Sheriff Dave Beth.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

