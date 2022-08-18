 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Paper delivery man run over by own vehicle, suffers leg injuries

A contracted newspaper carrier driver was run over by his own vehicle early Thursday morning and was sent to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital for “severe” leg injuries according to the Kenosha Police Department.

Lt. Joseph Nosalik said the man exited his vehicle around the 3800 block of 7th Avenue at 5:30 a.m. while delivering papers and reportedly forgot to put the car in park. The vehicle rolled back, causing injuries to both of the man’s legs.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Extreme eaters attempt to set world records in multiple food challenges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert