Paper delivery man run over by own vehicle, suffers leg injuries

A contracted newspaper carrier driver was run over by his own vehicle early Thursday morning and was sent to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital for “severe” leg injuries according to the Kenosha Police Department.

Lt. Joseph Nosalik said the man exited his vehicle around the 3800 block of 7th Avenue at 5:30 a.m. while delivering papers and reportedly forgot to put the car in park. The vehicle rolled back, causing injuries to both of the man’s legs.