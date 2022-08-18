Paper delivery man run over by own vehicle, suffers leg injuries

A contracted newspaper carrier driver was run over by his own vehicle early Thursday morning and was sent to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital for “severe” leg injuries according to the Kenosha Police Department.
Lt. Joseph Nosalik said the man exited his vehicle around the 3800 block of 7th Avenue at 5:30 a.m. while delivering papers and reportedly forgot to put the car in park. The vehicle rolled back, causing injuries to both of the man’s legs.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 16, 2022
Today's mugshots: Aug. 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Mitaiya A. Watkins
Mitaiya A. Watkins, Waldo, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of a drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Chad P. McCloskey
Chad P. McCloskey, 3400 block of 5th Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession with intent to deliver schedule IV drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paul D. Horne
Paul D. Horne, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.
Cameron L. Holbrook
Cameron L. Holbrook, 1100 block of Reschke Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.
Monique L. Valentine
Monique L. Valentine, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
John K. Moore
John K. Moore, 4500 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Eric Jeremy Brannon
Eric Jeremy Brannon, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Marell D. Lacey
Marell D. Lacey, 1400 block of Carlton Drive, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.