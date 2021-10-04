Paper industry trade group recognizes state Rep. Tod Ohnstad of Kenosha

State Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, has been named the 2021 Legislator of the Year by The Wisconsin Paper Council, a statewide trade association representing Wisconsin’s paper, pulp, packaging and forestry industries.

“The Wisconsin Paper Council joins our members across Wisconsin in congratulating Representative Ohnstad for the recognition of Legislator of the Year,” said Scott Suder, Wisconsin Paper Council president. “He continues to use his influence in the state legislature to advocate for and advance causes that are vitally important to Wisconsin’s paper, pulp, packaging and forestry industries. Our industry, employers and employees, are grateful for his leadership in Madison.”

Ohnstad represents the 65th Assembly District and serves on legislative committees in the State Assembly including the Committee on Jobs and the Economy, the Committee on Labor and Integrated Employment and the Ways and Means Committee.

“I’m honored to receive this award. It is a great privilege to be able to assist the paper industry and the men and women who work in this vital industry,” said Ohnstad.