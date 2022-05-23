Parade entries and drivers sought for the 2022 Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade

The Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade is seeking entrants, including performers, floats and veterans groups.
Continuing its community generosity, Snap-on, Inc. is again the lead sponsor for the parade, set for Sunday, July ,3 at 1 p.m.
This year’s theme is “America the Beautiful.”
Deadline for parade applications is Friday at 4 p.m.
Applications are posted on the city’s website, www.kenosha.org, and also are available by contacting Parade Organizer Kris Kochman in the Mayor’s office at 262-653-4177 or email: kkochman@kenosha.org.
Drivers with convertibles are needed to volunteer for the parade, providing rides for elected officials, entertainers and pageant winners.
For more parade information, please www.kenosha.org.
IN PHOTOS: See expanded photos from the 2021 Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade
Civic Veterans Parade 2021
