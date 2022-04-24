Parade entries, drivers sought for 2022 Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade

The Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade is seeking entrants, including performers, floats and veterans groups.

Snap-on, Inc. is again the lead sponsor for the parade, set for Sunday, July 3, at 1 p.m. This year’s theme is “America the Beautiful.”

The deadline for parade applications is Friday, May 27, at 4 p.m.

Applications are posted on the city’s website, www.kenosha.org, and also are available by contacting Parade Organizer Kris Kochman in the mayor’s office at 262-653-4177 or email kkochman@kenosha.org.

Drivers with convertibles are also needed to volunteer for the parade, providing rides for elected officials, entertainers and pageant winners.

For more parade information, visit www.kenosha.org.

