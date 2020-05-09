Parents advised not to delay vaccinations

“Vaccinations can put off for a few weeks and it’s not the end of the world as far as immune status is concerned, but there are ideal spacing times,” Poullette said.

The good news is that local medical facilities are working on ways to ensure that vaccinations can still take place while keeping parents and children as safe as possible.

“Our clinic has always been open; we put (wellness visits) off, but now we are now encouraging patients to reschedule,” Poullette said.

Rocco said she and her staff assure parents that strict procedures are in place for families bringing in their children for vaccinations at this time.

“On the morning of an appointment, parents are called and questioned about the health of everyone in their household, including children coming to the medical facility. On-site temperatures are taken and face masks are issued,” she said.

“We are scheduling wellness appointments (and immunizations) in the morning, video (telemedicine) appointments in the afternoon and later in the day seeing patients with (more severe symptoms),” Poullette said.

“Usually when we explain (our procedures) to parents they’re more than happy to bring the child in to get their vaccines,” Rocco said.