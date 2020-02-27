Paris chairman: Solar farm comes with benefits, concerns

Local officials this week scrutinized plans for a solar farm proposed for the town of Paris, eyeing the benefits and weighing numerous concerns.
Paris Town Chairman John Holloway told the Kenosha County Land and Water Conservation Committee that Paris and Kenosha County Planning and Development staff are working to ensure local concerns are addressed as the petition filed with the Public Service Commission by Invenergy last week moves through the approval process.
“This isn’t all negative,” Holloway said. “It’s a clean source of energy; it’s a source of revenue, and if done right, it can protect the land. There are definite positives to it. We are trying to do what is best for the county and the town.”
The $220 million solar energy farm is proposed to be located about 1.5 miles west of I-94, bordering Highway KR on the north, Highway 45 on the west and partly adjacent to Highway 142 (Burlington Road) on the south.
Invenergy has secured contracts for more than 2,500 acres of land. However, the solar arrays would only be located on about 1,400 acres.
According to the application, up to 750,000 solar panels would be installed in arrays mounted between 7 and 15 feet off the ground. The arrays would tilt to track the sun’s daylight path. The site could have the capability of producing 250 megawatts if approved by the PSC.
Holloway said the PSC approval process will take 12 to 18 months.
“(Invenergy) had a target of being online in the fall of 2021, and I don’t think that’s achievable,” Holloway said.
However, given the state’s commitment to solar energy, Holloway said “it’s kind of been a foregone conclusion that if they got this far ... the likelihood of it being approved in some fashion is pretty high.”
The town and county are working on a memorandum of understanding with Invenergy.
Addressing concerns
“As a town, we still have some concerns,” Holloway told the committee, of which he is a member along with County Board supervisors John Poole, who chairs the committee, and Erin Decker. Other members are Dave Daniels and Judy Jooss.
“The town is mostly concerned about the impacts on our roads, on the environment and on the farm drainage systems. The other area the town is really concerned about is decommissioning.”
The town was told the land could be returned to agricultural use. However, there is concern about how gravel roads throughout the site and other infrastructure will make that possible.
“Invenergy, in their filing, admits that nobody has ever decommissioned a solar array of this size in the United States yet,” Holloway said. “There is no example of how they’re going to do it.”
There are also environmental concerns related to the chemicals within the solar panels.
“The panels, when they are in good condition, are environmentally safe,” Holloway said. “All of the chemicals are embedded within the glass sheets. But we’re told if the integrity of the panels is compromised, that anything in there can leech out relatively quickly.”
Holloway said the life of the panels is less than 25 years. From an efficiency standpoint, they lose about 5 percent per year just from normal aging. He added that all solar panels that were being decommissioned in the United States were being shipped to China for recycling.
“China is no longer taking those,” Holloway said. “So, all of the panels now are going to landfills in the United States.”
While Pheasant Run in Paris is not licensed to take that type of waste, it is still a concern, he said.
Ownership change
Holloway said it is also important to ensure the memorandum of understand transfers if ownership changes.
“Invenergy has expressed to us they do not intend to be the long-term owner of this,” Holloway said. “They would bundle the leases, do the construction and sell the finished package to another investor or a public utility.”
Holloway said the land contracts call for a 25-year lease with the right to another 25 years to follow.
However, Holloway said because technology is changing so quickly, it is unclear if this will still be a viable model for 20 years, let alone 50.
“They have the right to withdraw from this at any time at their discretion,” Holloway said.
Decker asked what happens if the owner pulls out after 10 years. Holloway said they will have to remove anything they have installed above surface. This does not include the electric lines, which are proposed to be buried underground.
“They told us they don’t intend to remove the cables,” Holloway said. “They assured us they will not be oil filled.”
Decker also questioned what can be done to ensure the land reclamation plan is followed.
Holloway said the town will request the PSC make the reclamation plan and memorandum of understanding incorporated in the PSC order. The PSC requires Invenergy to work in good faith with the town and county.
“It is a learning process. You are being asked to predict what all the impacts will be before you have all the information,” Holloway said. “That is what we are really struggling with.”