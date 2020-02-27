Paris chairman: Solar farm comes with benefits, concerns

Holloway said the PSC approval process will take 12 to 18 months.

“(Invenergy) had a target of being online in the fall of 2021, and I don’t think that’s achievable,” Holloway said.

However, given the state’s commitment to solar energy, Holloway said “it’s kind of been a foregone conclusion that if they got this far ... the likelihood of it being approved in some fashion is pretty high.”

The town and county are working on a memorandum of understanding with Invenergy.

Addressing concerns

“As a town, we still have some concerns,” Holloway told the committee, of which he is a member along with County Board supervisors John Poole, who chairs the committee, and Erin Decker. Other members are Dave Daniels and Judy Jooss.

“The town is mostly concerned about the impacts on our roads, on the environment and on the farm drainage systems. The other area the town is really concerned about is decommissioning.”

The town was told the land could be returned to agricultural use. However, there is concern about how gravel roads throughout the site and other infrastructure will make that possible.