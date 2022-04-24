The Paris Community Chili Cook Off will be held Saturday, April 30, from noon to 3 p.m. at Paris School.

The event is hosted by the Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club.

All are encouraged to be a chili cook-off judge. Tasting is free. Just cast a vote for your favorite chili.

Prizes will be given for first, second and third fan favorites.

Concessions will be available for purchase.

Donations will be accepted for the community garden located at Paris Town Hall, which is maintained by the 4-H Club.

