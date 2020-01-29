Paris denies sex offender's residency request

PARIS — A registered sex offender in violation of town of Paris residency rules for more than two years was denied an appeal to continue to live at the Bristol Motel Tuesday.

Peter T. Nelson Sr., 59, told the Paris Sex Offender Residency Board the state Department of Justice helped him identify the motel as a place for he and his wife to live in June 2017 after he sold his home in Bristol. He believed the Bristol Motel was in an outlying area of Bristol, not in the town of Paris.

Nelson was found guilty of first-degree sexual assault of a child and second-degree sexual assault of a child in November 1993. He was sentenced to a combined 25 years in prison. He said Tuesday he spent three years in prison and served 20 years probation.

After his release, Nelson has been issued several traffic citations and, in 2010, was found guilty of felony possession of a firearm and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Paris officials learned in June that Nelson was living at the motel, 4510 200th Ave. The location is in violation of town ordinance because it is within 5,500 feet of two other sex offenders. Town ordinances also prohibit sex offenders from living within 6,500 feet of locations where children are known to congregate.