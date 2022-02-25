Paris Fire Chief Roland Iwen retires after 15 years leading department

TOWN OF PARIS — Roland Iwen, who has served as Paris Fire and Rescue Department chief for 15 years, has retired.

Town Chairman John Holloway confirmed Friday that Iwen “chose to retire” in order to tend to family health matters.

Iwen was a 22-year veteran of the department. Holloway said while Iwen does not want any public recognition for his years of service, the Town Board will discuss an appropriate way to commend him.

“I have met with the Fire Department leadership,” Holloway said. “We have two assistant chiefs, one for fire and one for rescue, and they have currently taken over day-to-day operations jointly.”

Those officers are Assistant Fire Chief Richard Perkins and Assistant Rescue Chief Colin Hennessy. The department has 34 active members that includes paid-on-call and daytime staff personnel.

Holloway said the town will look to hire another chief to oversee both fire and rescue operations.

“We’re now going to go through a process of meeting with the department to find out what they are looking for in a leader,” Holloway said, adding the chief is selected by the Town Board. The department selects all other officers, which includes fire and rescue captains and lieutenants.

A letter of retirement and separation agreement reached between Iwen and the town was not available Friday from the town attorney.

The annual salary for the part-time chief position was increased from $18,500 to $21,000 for 2022. The town did not require Iwen work a specific number of hours per week.

