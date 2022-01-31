Paris residents urged to take safety precautions after series of crimes, including home invasions

TOWN OF PARIS — Town residents are being reminded to remain alert and to take safety precautions in response to what officials are calling a “troubling increase in crime, including home invasions, breaking and entering and distraction burglary."
Town Chairman John Holloway said the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating several “home-invasion type” incidents in the town that have taken place since mid-December. Because the investigation is ongoing, Holloway said the department could not share any details.
“We’re advising residents they should not allow anyone into their home unless they are expecting them,” Holloway said.
The first home-invasion report was filed Dec. 8. In that case, a male subject gained entry into an occupied home at midday and was chased off by a dog and the female resident. Less than a week later, on Dec. 13, another resident reported a suspicious subject may have been trying to enter her home through a back door but was scared off by her dogs. The resident said the person was of medium build and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.
Holloway said a more recent incident involved more than one person posing as utility company employees who asked the resident to step outside. The utility company said no representative from the company would arrive unannounced and would show proper identification.
The Sheriff's Department offers the following home precautions:
- Make sure you lock your home and your vehicles, even when you are home.
- Consider installing a doorbell camera or other camera system on your property.
- Footage from cameras can be used by deputies to develop leads or identify suspects.
- If someone arrives at your door claiming to be a utility worker, feel free to ask for identification, then ask them to remain on your porch while you lock your door and call the utility and confirm that there is a work order for your property.
- Do not allow anyone to enter your home until you are comfortable.
- If you are not expecting a service call or delivery from anyone, feel free to not answer the door.
- Watch your neighborhood for unusual or suspicious activity. Do not feel you need to investigate; accurate descriptions of people, vehicles or license plates can be useful information for the detectives.
The information is available via the “Don’t be a victim. Be informed. Be proactive. Take steps to protect yourself and your neighbors” link at the top of the town’s website: https://townofparis.org/.
In addition to calling 911 during an emergency, Sheriff's Department staff is available at 262-605-5100 for non-emergency issues or questions.
Want your car stolen or home burglarized? Here's how to make thieves' jobs easier
Unlocked doors lead to stolen vehicle, handgun on Near West Side, Madison police say
Unlocked doors led to a stolen vehicle and a stolen handgun overnight Thursday into Friday on the Near West Side, Madison police reported.
The thefts happened shortly after midnight on South Randall Avenue, police spokeswoman Julie Laundrie said in a report.
At least two different unlocked vehicles were entered, a handgun was taken from the center console of one vehicle, and a second vehicle was stolen, as a spare key is believed to have been left in the console, Laundrie said.
Large fight, apparent gunshot sounds draw Madison police to North Side parking lot
Milwaukee man arrested after breaking down door, assaulting woman in Elkhorn, authorities say
Sex offender wanted in Iowa arrested in Monona hotel, authorities say
Man asks teens for time, robs them at gunpoint on East Side, Madison police say
Shell casings found after gunshots reported on Far East Side, Madison police say
Rider pulls knife on cab driver at end of trip, Madison police say
Milwaukee homicide suspect arrested on East Side of Madison, police say
Man arrested after using racial slurs, threatening to kill police officers during multiple phone calls
Man charged with second child sexual assault, ignoring no-contact order set in first assault case
Sun Prairie police arrest man found unresponsive behind the wheel with 2 children in car
Fitchburg police identify 2 arrested in vehicle theft, interrupted burglary, shots fired in Cross Plains
Fitchburg police have identified the two people arrested in a vehicle theft, interrupted burglary and shots fired incident in Cross Plains early Wednesday morning.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office reported that three people got into a Cross Plains garage about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday using a garage door opener they found in an unlocked vehicle outside, then fled on foot to a black Toyota Highlander after the homeowner interrupted them. The homeowner used a handgun to fire one shot in the air as they were fleeing, and they returned fire. No injuries were reported.
At about 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, a Fitchburg police sergeant spotted the Highlander, which was previously listed as stolen out of the town of Middleton, at the gas pumps of the Kwik Trip at 6133 McKee Road, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.
Shortly after being spotted, the vehicle pulled out onto McKee Road and Fitchburg police attempted a traffic stop that became a pursuit when the vehicle didn’t stop. The pursuit wound through a residential neighborhood and eventually ended up on Verona Road, with pursuing officers losing sight of the vehicle as it left Fitchburg and they terminated the pursuit, Hartwick said.
Later Wednesday morning, Fitchburg police were able to use video surveillance to identity two people from the stolen Toyota and Fitchburg officers and Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies eventually spotted the Toyota early Wednesday afternoon, Hartwick said.
Following another attempted traffic stop, law enforcement personnel returned to the area where the suspects had been previously seen and at around 1:20 p.m. the two suspects were seen entering an apartment building in the 2600 block of Post Road, Hartwick said.
Fitchburg officers and detectives then arrested both suspects and reported recovering evidence linking the duo to the stolen Highlander and a handgun reported stolen in Madison in late July. The stolen Toyota later was found a few blocks away, Hartwick said.
Kaiwan Harvey, 17, of Marshall, was arrested on tentative charges of receiving stolen property-firearm, receiving stolen property, operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, and eluding.
Ka’Toine Richardson, 18, of Fitchburg, was arrested on tentative charges of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent-passenger, possession of THC, and bail jumping.
Killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott tops recent notable crimes in Madison area
Spree of thefts from vehicles includes smashed windows, stolen purses, Madison police say
A spree of thefts from vehicles overnight Sunday into Monday included smashed windows and stolen purses, Madison police reported.
Police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report that:
- Multiple cars were reported to be rummaged through on Crawling Stone Circle.
- A car in an underground parking lot in the 1000 block of North Highpoint Road had the window smashed out and a purse stolen that was in plain view.
- A purse was stolen from an unlocked car in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Independence Lane.
- In the 200 block of South High Point Road, a car's window was smashed out and a purse was stolen that was in plain view.
- Windows were reported smashed on a car in the 1000 block of North Highpoint Road.
Grigg said police recommend that to help prevent such crimes, people lock vehicle and residential doors, leave exterior lights on at night or utilize motion detecting lights, keep valuables out of sight in a vehicle or inside a residence, keep garage doors closed, and report all criminal and suspicious activity immediately.
Boy, 15, arrested 2 days after fleeing Far West Side burglary in stolen vehicle, Madison police say
A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday, two days after fleeing the scene of a Far West Side burglary with others in a stolen vehicle, Madison police reported.
The teen, who was listed as a runaway, was identified as the suspect in the Colony Drive burglary using home surveillance video, and arrested Thursday about 11:45 a.m. inside a Tree Lane apartment that was not his address, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The teen was taken to Dane County’s juvenile jail on tentative charges that include burglary, theft, and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent. He is a person of interest in a number of recent property crime cases in the Madison area, DeSpain said.
The burglary was reported about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday by a Colony Drive homeowner who found a young burglar inside her open garage and yelled, scaring the teen off, DeSpain said.
The teen got into a blue 2014 Dodge Dart that was stolen Tuesday on West Badger Road. The Dart and a stolen black Audi A4 – occupied by other teens – both sped from the neighborhood, with one witness estimating speeds of "100 miles per hour," DeSpain said.
Neighborhood residents told police one stolen car had been driven on a lawn, and that the teens also seemed connected to a Jeep that was found unoccupied and parked on nearby Acadia Court. The Jeep was listed as stolen from Applewood Drive by the Dane County Sheriff's Officer, DeSpain said.
Just prior to the Colony Drive call, residents of Meadow Mist Road had reported teenagers in the area checking car door handles, with some traveling in a blue Dodge Dart, DeSpain said.
A woman called in the same car as it raced down Tree Lane just after the Meadow Mist Road called headed in the direction of Colony Drive, DeSpain said.
In a separate report about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, young car thieves who were joyriding in a stolen 2019 Honda CRV abandoned it with significant damage, still in drive and running after ramming it into a parked minivan on Park Edge Drive, DeSpain said.
A witness saw four young men, all wearing hoods, fleeing on foot, with one limping badly, DeSpain said.
The CRV was stolen after being left unlocked, with keys inside, outside a Watts Road apartment building on March 24, DeSpain said.
Unlocked SUV with garage door opener inside stolen from Southwest Side home, police say
An unlocked SUV with a garage door opener inside of it was stolen from a Southwest Side home, along with several wallets, Madison police reported.
The SUV was parked in the driveway of the home in the 3500 block of Manchester Road when the thefts happened shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The thief or thieves used the garage door opener to get in the garage, and the door from the attached garage into the house also was unlocked, enabling entry into the house, DeSpain said.
When family members woke up, the SUV and wallets were done. The father quickly canceled credit cards after learning the burglar or burglars already had been using them to make, or attempt to make, purchases, DeSpain said.
The stolen SUV was located Saturday night in a Brittany Place parking lot, DeSpain said.
Police again advised people to lock cars, homes, and not lot leave vehicles unattended and running.
Last month, 56 vehicles were reported stolen and 54 had keys in them, or easily accessible to criminals, while 29 were unlocked and running at the time they were taken.
In December, Madison police arrested 13 juveniles, two 17-year-olds, and three adults on tentative auto theft related charges.
Homicides, hidden cameras found in students' hotel rooms top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Homicides, hidden cameras found in students' hotel rooms top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Judge orders competency exam for Madison man accused of killing sister
Trial ordered for Madison man in drug deal robbery that turned into homicide
DOJ seeking information on past East High School business club trips in hidden camera investigation
Second man charged with homicide for 2018 Madison shooting death
Man ordered to stand trial in 1994 cold case Madison homicide
Complaint: Ex-cop handcuffed girl during sexual assaults while with Madison Police Department
13-year-old boy crashes stolen car, leaves 2 injured passengers in burning vehicle, police say
Woman arrested for OWI after crash into tree with 3 kids in car, no car seats, Madison police say
Massage therapist now facing 5 charges of touching clients in sexual manner, Madison police say
3 Madison police officers cleared by DA in fatal shooting of man who shot at them
GPS tracking system leads to recovery of stolen vehicle, arrest of man, Fitchburg police say
A GPS tracking system led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of a man on Christmas Eve, Fitchburg police reported.
Just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, Fitchburg police responded to a home in the 3000 block of Portarligton Lane for a burglary, Lt. Edward Hartwick reported.
Investigating officers learned that sometime between 2 and 3 a.m., a suspect or suspects entered the home through an unlocked entry door that was easily accessible when the overhead garage door was inadvertently left open, Hartwick said.
Once inside the house, the suspect or suspects took a key fob and a purse, and then drove off in a vehicle that had been parked in the garage, Hartwick said.
Officers worked with the homeowner to activate a manufacturer-installed GPS system, which told police the vehicle was at the 7-Eleven, 2201 S. Park St. Town of Madison police officers found the stolen vehicle at 7-Eleven and arrested an 18-year-old male occupant, while a male juvenile ran from the vehicle and was not apprehended, Hartwick said.
Town of Madison police made the arrest. The suspect’s identity was not made available Thursday.
Fitchburg officers are following up on evidence related to the identity of the juvenile who fled, and the department asked any homeowners, especially those in the area of Portarligton Lane, to check home video surveillance systems for suspicious activity from Tuesday morning or Monday night. Those who believe they have any pertinent video footage are asked to call 608-270-4300 to speak with an officer.
Fitchburg police recommend that residents:
- Keep their garage door closed at all times unless coming or going. Keep the garage service door locked.
- Lock the entry door from the garage to the house, especially overnight.
- Remove valuables from cars, including cars parked in the garage.
- Lock cars parked outside and remove garage door openers from them.
- Evaluate where you keep keys and key fobs inside your home. Some vehicles can be started and driven even when the key fob is inside the house.
- Account for all vehicle keys and fobs. Some manufacturers include a valet key in the owner’s manual. Never leave keys in your vehicle.
- Become familiar with any GPS tracking or telematics systems your vehicle may be equipped with. Some systems require an active subscription prior to a theft while others can be used at any time.
- Never leave a running vehicle unlocked and unattended, even for a few seconds.
- Share contact information with your neighbors and help monitor their garage door status.
- Develop a nightly crime prevention routine to ensure the garage door is closed and doors are locked.
Car left unlocked in driveway leads to theft of 2 vehicles from Southeast Side home, Madison police say
A car left in unlocked in a driveway led to the theft of two cars from a home on Paso Rable Way on the Southeast Side about 1:30 a.m. Monday, Madison police reported.
The driveway vehicle was unlocked because it was believed the owner would move the car into the garage, but the car was not moved and thieves opened it, activated the garage door opener, entered the home and stole keys for both the driveway vehicle and an additional car in the garage, officer Julie Laundrie said in a statement.
The dog that lived at the home alerted the owners, who awakened to discover both sets of keys were missing, Laundrie said.
The 2020 Kia Sportage that was stolen was located off of South High Point Road later Monday morning with the help of vehicle location technology, while the other vehicle has not been located, Laundrie said.
Near West Side homicide, school incidents top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Madison police busy with vehicles left running and unattended being stolen and crashed
Madison police have been busy with crashes involving stolen vehicles, including a spectacular one on the West Beltline on Saturday night.
Others were reported over the weekend on the Far West Side and East Side, and both were vehicles left running and unattended, making them easy targets for opportunistic thieves.
On Friday about 8:10 a.m., a Kia was stolen as it sat running outside a home on Kottke Drive. It was found Sunday morning wedged into some bushes near a parking lot in the 1200 block of McKenna Blvd., Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
The Kia had damage to its front end, and inside was a purse, two sets of house keys and three garage door openers — all items that did not belong to the 31-year-old owner, DeSpain said.
On Sunday about 9 p.m., a driver fled the scene of a crash on Bradford Lane, leaving the heavily damaged 2013 Nissan Rogue in the middle of the road, DeSpain said.
The Rogue had struck a retaining wall hard enough to cause the driver's side airbag to deploy. Witnesses saw a woman behind the wheel trying to drive away, but the Rogue was no longer operable, DeSpain said.
It was stolen earlier Sunday from the 1800 block of Fordem Avenue after its owner had left it running, unlocked, and unattended, DeSpain said.
3 teen suspects in burglaries, car thefts arrested after purse snatching, crash of stolen car, Madison police say
Three teenage suspects believed to be involved in a rash of burglaries, car thefts and other crimes were arrested Friday after a purse-snatching and the crash of a stolen car, Madison police said.
Shortly before noon Friday, a woman had her purse taken while she was in the parking lot of Hy-Vee, 675 S. Whitney Way, with the robber jumping into a car that was driven from the scene, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
A witness provided the license plate number and a good description of the car, which had been reported stolen Thursday morning from a home on Nottingham Way. That case followed a familiar pattern -- a criminal getting into an unlocked car in the driveway, using a garage door opener to get into the garage, entering the house through an unlocked door from the garage, stealing a wallet and car keys, and then the car, DeSpain said.
Police spotted the car Friday afternoon on John Nolen Drive and East Washington Avenue and attempted to stop it, but did not chase it, DeSpain said.
The car was later found crashed at Atwood Avenue and Dunning Street. Witnesses said four teenage boys took off running from the wrecked car. Police caught three with the help of police dog Bowie, DeSpain said.
One of the trio, a 15-year-old from Madison, is wanted by several jurisdictions, DeSpain said. Madison police have probable cause to arrest him for burglary while armed and for dropping a handgun outside of Leopold Elementary School on Oct. 22, DeSpain said.
Inside the crashed car police found another handgun, the Hy-Vee victim's purse, and other purses and credit cards, DeSpain said.
Madison Mallards pro shop arson, fatal hit-and-run arrest top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Police: Westport homeowners confront burglars who gain entry from garage door opener in unlocked car
The owners of a town of Westport home confronted burglars early Thursday morning who gained entry using a garage door opener they took from an unlocked car, police reported.
The residents reported waking to the sounds of the burglars inside their home on Riveredge Road in the town of Westport at about 3:45 a.m. Thursday, Dane County Sheriff’s Offices public information officer Elise Schaffer said in a statement.
The suspects fled with car keys and a wallet before they were interrupted and fled, Schaffer said.
The Sheriff’s Office again reminded citizens to make sure homes, garages and vehicles are locked, and to call 911 if suspicious activity is seen. Anyone with video from a home security system showing any suspicious activity is asked to share it with police.
Other residents in this neighborhood should be checking their property, as this group tends to target several homes at a time, Schaffer said.
The case shows that recent arrests in Dane County and in Sauk County haven’t ended such crimes, as police had warned.
Keys left in Madison cars make job easier for thieves, many of whom are teens
Some 90% of the vehicles stolen in Madison are taken after their drivers leave their keys inside them or nearby, according to Madison police.
And while there’s long been a city ordinance against leaving keys in unlocked vehicles, it’s rarely enforced due to concerns about “re-victimization.”
As of Aug. 12, there had been 378 stolen vehicle cases in Madison this year, and in 124 of them, officers noted in their reports that the vehicles’ keys had been left inside them.
Records custodian Julie Laundrie indicated that’s likely an under-count, because the location of a stolen vehicle’s keys is not something officers are required to note in their reports.
“Those here who track these crimes have told me 90 percent or more of our cases involve keys left in unlocked cars,” police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
Under Madison ordinance, people who leave their keys in their unlocked vehicles could be hit with a ticket of between $10 and $50. But assistant city attorney Adriana Peguero said that in her 12 years as a prosecutor, she’s never seen such a case.
In fact, a search of city records showed no citations for the offense have been issued in the last 10 years, she said.
DeSpain said, “Officers often use discretion when determining whether citations are appropriate, and most would deem citing theft victims unwise.
“Generally, we don’t like to re-victimize people,” he said in a statement. “In these cases, many already feel a true feeling of violation, and some no longer feel safe in their own homes. Not only that, stolen cars — when recovered — often have been damaged and many smell of pot, so on several levels people have been victimized.”
Chief Mike Koval said the thefts can be “humiliating to report” and victims have “earned a life’s lesson that will not soon be forgotten.”
“The notion of piling on with a ticket seems to me to be adding additional insult to injury,” he said, “and I think we can do better than that.”
Police said there have been 99 arrests made in stolen vehicle cases this year, and 67 of those arrests were of juveniles. In some cases, alleged thieves have been arrested multiple times.
Koval has publicly bemoaned stolen vehicles left with their keys in them, and called on residents to stop doing it.
The department on July 9 posted a three-second video to Facebook of a person’s hand clicking a key fob to lock a car shown in the background.
The post is headlined “Beep it to keep it.”
Janesville police report spree of thefts of vehicles left unlocked with keys inside
Janesville police said they have seen a recent spree of thefts of vehicles left unlocked with keys inside.
There have been four such cases in the past several nights, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a report on Wednesday.
All four vehicles have been recovered and the investigations are continuing, with no arrests reported.
Police reminded residents to lock their doors and windows, secure their vehicles, don’t leave keys in vehicles, and report suspicious activity.
Anyone with information on the vehicle thefts is asked to call Janesville police at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636, or text to 274637 by typing JACS + message.