Paris residents urged to take safety precautions after series of crimes, including home invasions

TOWN OF PARIS — Town residents are being reminded to remain alert and to take safety precautions in response to what officials are calling a “troubling increase in crime, including home invasions, breaking and entering and distraction burglary."

Town Chairman John Holloway said the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating several “home-invasion type” incidents in the town that have taken place since mid-December. Because the investigation is ongoing, Holloway said the department could not share any details.

“We’re advising residents they should not allow anyone into their home unless they are expecting them,” Holloway said.

The first home-invasion report was filed Dec. 8. In that case, a male subject gained entry into an occupied home at midday and was chased off by a dog and the female resident. Less than a week later, on Dec. 13, another resident reported a suspicious subject may have been trying to enter her home through a back door but was scared off by her dogs. The resident said the person was of medium build and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Holloway said a more recent incident involved more than one person posing as utility company employees who asked the resident to step outside. The utility company said no representative from the company would arrive unannounced and would show proper identification.

The Sheriff's Department offers the following home precautions:

Make sure you lock your home and your vehicles, even when you are home.

Consider installing a doorbell camera or other camera system on your property.

Footage from cameras can be used by deputies to develop leads or identify suspects.

If someone arrives at your door claiming to be a utility worker, feel free to ask for identification, then ask them to remain on your porch while you lock your door and call the utility and confirm that there is a work order for your property.

Do not allow anyone to enter your home until you are comfortable.

If you are not expecting a service call or delivery from anyone, feel free to not answer the door.

Watch your neighborhood for unusual or suspicious activity. Do not feel you need to investigate; accurate descriptions of people, vehicles or license plates can be useful information for the detectives.

The information is available via the “Don’t be a victim. Be informed. Be proactive. Take steps to protect yourself and your neighbors” link at the top of the town’s website: https://townofparis.org/.

In addition to calling 911 during an emergency, Sheriff's Department staff is available at 262-605-5100 for non-emergency issues or questions.

