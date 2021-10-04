Paris solar farm construction set to get underway starting next week

WEC Energy Group, the parent company of We Energies, has filed a joint application with Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) to purchase Paris Solar-Battery Park for roughly $426 million. However, Holloway said Paris Solar Energy Center LLC will maintain and operate the farm for the utilities.

“Paris Solar has shared with us that this isn’t going to be a ‘build it and walk away’ project for them,” Holloway said.

Initial work in Paris will include construction of permitted driveway accesses to the various planned array fields, followed by ground preparation for the arrays. Winter weather permitting, Invenergy could start pile driving the posts needed for the arrays yet this year.

“Next spring is when their major construction will start,” Holloway said. “They are going to be starting from the east end of their approved array site fields near Highway A and 144th Avenue and move west toward Highway 45.”

Overall, the layout of the arrays has changed only slightly as a result of engineering, typography and the location of archeological sites and wetlands, Holloway said. For example, one 40-acre section was found to have too many drain tiles to be disturbed and was exchanged for another tract offered by the same property owner.