Parks Commission approves outdoor events

The Kenosha Parks Commission unanimously approved a flurry of outdoor events at its Monday evening.

Commissioners approved a request from Proko Funeral Home for a tree planting ceremony in Simmons Island Park, 5001 Fourth Ave, on May 21 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The event will consist of a dedication of a Proko donated tree by reading the names of the deceased. The ceremony has been held at the park in previous years. About 150 people are expected to attend.

Commissioners also approved a request from Navy Club Ship 40 Kenosha for use of Navy Park, Sixth Avenue and 53rd Street, for a Memorial Day ceremony on May 30 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will consist of posting of colors, singing of The National Anthem, ringing of a bell for lost shipmates, an Honor Guard and a performance of Taps. The city is a co-sponsor of this event. About 200 people are expected to attend the annual event.

The Kenosha Public Library received approval to use Simmons Island Park on Wednesdays June 15, June 29, July 27 and Aug. 10 for Kidding Around Yoga at the Beach from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A certified yoga instructor will lead the programs. About 20 people are expected to participate in the events. The library also received approval for use of Library Park, 711 59th Place, on Saturdays June 18, July 2, July 30 and Aug. 13, for Family Storytime events from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Rotary Club of Kenosha West received approval for use of Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., and Poerio Park, 1401 16th Ave., July 12-19 for their annual softball tournament. The tournament, now in its 50th year, will include games, beer and wine and food. All of the tournament proceeds are donated back to the community in the form of nonprofit grants. Additional information about the event can be found at kenoshawestrotary.org/softball.

Brian Cater, the city’s deputy director of Public Works and former Rotary Club of Kenosha West president, said the tournament will start with a charity Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha Fire Department match. “It’s kind of neat to kick off the tournament that way,” he said. He said the organization hopes to have five different divisions of play. “This is our largest fundraiser of the year,” Cater said.

Ald. Rocco LaMacchia said the tournament is “great thing” and “it’s a well run organization.”

