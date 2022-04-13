Parks Commission approves outdoor events

The Kenosha Parks Commission unanimously approved a flurry of outdoor events at its Monday evening.
Commissioners approved a request from Proko Funeral Home for a tree planting ceremony in Simmons Island Park, 5001 Fourth Ave, on May 21 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The event will consist of a dedication of a Proko donated tree by reading the names of the deceased. The ceremony has been held at the park in previous years. About 150 people are expected to attend.
Commissioners also approved a request from Navy Club Ship 40 Kenosha for use of Navy Park, Sixth Avenue and 53rd Street, for a Memorial Day ceremony on May 30 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will consist of posting of colors, singing of The National Anthem, ringing of a bell for lost shipmates, an Honor Guard and a performance of Taps. The city is a co-sponsor of this event. About 200 people are expected to attend the annual event.
The Kenosha Public Library received approval to use Simmons Island Park on Wednesdays June 15, June 29, July 27 and Aug. 10 for Kidding Around Yoga at the Beach from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A certified yoga instructor will lead the programs. About 20 people are expected to participate in the events. The library also received approval for use of Library Park, 711 59th Place, on Saturdays June 18, July 2, July 30 and Aug. 13, for Family Storytime events from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Rotary Club of Kenosha West received approval for use of Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., and Poerio Park, 1401 16th Ave., July 12-19 for their annual softball tournament. The tournament, now in its 50th year, will include games, beer and wine and food. All of the tournament proceeds are donated back to the community in the form of nonprofit grants. Additional information about the event can be found at
kenoshawestrotary.org/softball.
Brian Cater, the city’s deputy director of Public Works and former Rotary Club of Kenosha West president, said the tournament will start with a charity Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha Fire Department match. “It’s kind of neat to kick off the tournament that way,” he said. He said the organization hopes to have five different divisions of play. “This is our largest fundraiser of the year,” Cater said.
Ald. Rocco LaMacchia said the tournament is “great thing” and “it’s a well run organization.”
IN PHOTOS: Scenes from Rotary Club of Kenosha West Softball Tournament
07112021-KN-MENS-CHAMPIONSHIP-GSP
The Rotary Club West of Kenosha West received approval for use of Lincoln Park for its annual softball tournament. The tournament, now in its 50th year, draws a significant crowd of players and fans every year.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
07112021-KN-MENS-CHAMPIONSHIP-GSP
Spanky’s Chicks Willie Buege scores from first base as Kryptic’s Daniel Bigus fields the throw to home Sunday afternoon during the first game of the Men's Division championship game of the Kenosha Rotary Club of Kenosha West 49th Annual Softball Tournament at Lincoln Park.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
07112021-KN-CO_ED-CHAMPIONSHIP-GSP
The Don’t Bothers James Wojten tries to tag out Yo Sabes/Union Park Tavern's Seth Sanchez as he safely slides into second base Sunday afternoon during the first game of the Co-Ed championship game of the Kenosha Rotary Club of Kenosha West 49th Annual Softball Tournament at Lincoln Park.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
07112021-KN-MENS-CHAMPIONSHIP-GSP
RIGHT: Kryptic’s Drew Degler throws a pitch Sunday afternoon during the first game of the Men’s Division championship game of the Kenosha Rotary Club of Kenosha West 49th Annual Softball Tournament against Spanky’s Chicks Lincoln Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Kenosha News
07112021-KN-MENS-CHAMPIONSHIP-GSP
Spanky’s Chicks Gary Pascohzi throws a pitch Sunday afternoon during the first game of the Men's Division championship game of the Kenosha Rotary Club of Kenosha West 49th Annual Softball Tournament against Kryptic at Lincoln Park.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
07112021-KN-MENS-CHAMPIONSHIP-GSP
Kryptic’s Erik Nevoso celebrates a good inning in the field with his teammates Sunday afternoon during the first game of the Men’s Division championship game of the Kenosha Rotary Club of Kenosha West 49th Annual Softball Tournament against Spanky’s Chicks at Lincoln Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Kenosha News
07112021-KN-MENS-CHAMPIONSHIP-GSP
Spanky’s Chicks Willie Buege eyes the ball Sunday afternoon during the first game of the Men's Division championship game of the Kenosha Rotary Club of Kenosha West 49th Annual Softball Tournament against Kryptic at Lincoln Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Kenosha News
07112021-KN-CO_ED-CHAMPIONSHIP-GSP
The Don’t Bothers Kristina Rhimes hits the ball Sunday afternoon during the first game of the Co-Ed championship of the Kenosha Rotary Club of Kenosha West 49th Annual Softball Tournament aginst Yo Sabes/Union Park Tavern at Lincoln Park.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
07112021-KN-CO_ED-CHAMPIONSHIP-GSP
The Don’t Bothers Tony Rayes makes a throw to second Sunday afternoon during the first game of the Co-Ed championship game of the Kenosha Rotary Club of Kenosha West 49th Annual Softball Tournament against Yo Sabes/Union Park Tavern at Lincoln Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Kenosha News
07112021-KN-CO_ED-CHAMPIONSHIP-GSP
The Don’t Bothers Tony Rayes juggles the ball as Yo Sabes/Union Park Tavern's Zach Fuhr runs to third base Sunday afternoon during the first game of the Co-Ed championship game of the Kenosha Rotary Club of Kenosha West 49th Annual Softball Tournament at Lincoln Park.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
07112021-KN-CO_ED-CHAMPIONSHIP-GSP
Aaron Viel dives back to third base as Ann Hearns of Yo Sabes/Union Park Tavern waits for the ball Sunday afternoon during the first game of the Co-Ed championship game of the Kenosha Rotary Club of Kenosha West 49th Annual Softball Tournament at Lincoln Park.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
07112021-KN-CO_ED-CHAMPIONSHIP-GSP
Yo Sabes/Union Park Tavern’s Ann Hearns and Al Penchek go after a pop up between them Sunday afternoon during the first game of the Co-Ed championship game of the Kenosha Rotary Club of Kenosha West 49th Annual Softball Tournament against The Don’t Bothers at Lincoln Park.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
07102021-KN-WOMENS-CHAMPIONSHIP-GSP
The Squirrels pose with their championship trophy Saturday night after winning the women’s championship game of the Kenosha Rotary Club of Kenosha West 49th Annual Softball Tournament between the Squirrels and the CD/DVD Games at Lincoln Park.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
07112021-KN-CO-ED-CHAMPIONSHIP-GSP
Yo Sabes/Union Park’s Willie Buege throws a pitch Sunday afternoon during the first game of the Co-ed championship game of the Kenosha Rotary Club of Kenosha West 49th Annual Softball Tournament between The Don’t Bothers and Yo Sabes/Union Park Tavern at Lincoln Park.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
07112021-KN-CO_ED-CHAMPIONSHIP-GSP
Yo Sabes/Union Park Tavern Zach Fuhr fields the ball Sunday afternoon during the first game of the Co-ed championship game of the Kenosha Rotary Club of Kenosha West 49th Annual Softball Tournament between The Don’t Bothers and Yo Sabes/Union Park Tavern at Lincoln Park.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
07112021-KN-CO_ED-CHAMPIONSHIP-GSP
The Don’t Bothers James Wojten throws a pitch Sunday afternoon during the first game of the Co-Ed championship game of the Kenosha Rotary Club of Kenosha West 49th Annual Softball Tournament against Yo Sabes/Union Park Tavern at Lincoln Park.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
07102021-KN-WOMENS-CHAMPIONSHIP-GSP
Mackenzie Sanchez connects for a home run Saturday night during the Women’s Division championship game of the Kenosha Rotary Club of Kenosha West 49th Annual Softball Tournament between the Squirrels and the CD/DVD Games at Lincoln Park.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
07102021-KN-WOMENS-CHAMPIONSHIP-GSP
Mackenzie Sanchez jumps on home plate after hitting a home run Saturday night during the women’s championship game of the Kenosha Rotary Club of Kenosha-West 49th Annual Softball Tournament between the Squirrels and CD/DVD Games at Lincoln Park.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
07102021-KN-WOMENS-CHAMPIONSHIP-GSP
Marry Hoffman throws a pitch Saturday evening during the women’s championship game of the Kenosha Rotary Club of Kenosha West 49th Annual Softball Tournament between the Squirrels and the CD-DVD Games at Lincoln Park.
© Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
07102021-KN-WOMENS-CHAMPIONSHIP-GSP
Anne Hearn, left, Gail Berens, second from left, and Meagan Metzger, right, celebrate their victory Saturday night in the women’s championship game of the Kenosha Rotary Club of Kenosha-West 49th Annual Softball Tournament between the Squirrels and the CD/DVD Games at Lincoln Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Kenosha News
