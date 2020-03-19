Parkside, Carthage adjusting as pandemic continues

Moving classes online

When classes do resume after spring break, face-to-face instruction will be replaced with online courses, and work continues to make that transition, Mielke said.

In many cases, courses are already being delivered in an online format, and staff in the Innovations in Learning department is helping faculty make that transition.

"There are a number of classes which are taught completely online, and there are a number we can call 'hybrid courses,' where some is online and some is in the classroom," he said. "And then there are classes that are more traditionally in the classroom.

"Those folks (in the Innovations in Learning department) are the people who have been establishing online classes and are working extremely hard this week to help faculty who maybe haven't made that transition before to make that transition quickly.

"The goal is to continue a very high level of education and not just put some things up online. That's where this work becomes very important."

The transition has been a smooth one, UW-Parkside Provost Rob Ducoffe said.