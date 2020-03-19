Parkside, Carthage adjusting as pandemic continues

The rest of the school year at UW-Parkside will finish with online courses — and very few, if any, students and staff on campus.
Meanwhile, Carthage College is committed to online instruction through April 14.
In a press release issued Thursday morning, Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford said plans are in motion to have as many students as possible move home after an extended spring break ends March 30.
The university will continue to do all it can to deal with the ever-changing circumstances, Ford said.
"UW-Parkside's top three priorities are to ensure the health and safety of our campus community, successfully deliver our academic mission and join the national and global effort of flattening the curve of the virus," she said.
The campus remains open, Ford said, but a limited number of faculty, staff, students and visitors are on campus.
For those students who may not be able to easily return home, alternate plans are in the works, Parkside Executive Director of Marketing and Communications John Mielke said.
"Housing and residence life (staff) are working with each student, and the goal is to have them return to their permanent homes as quickly as possible," he said. "In some cases, that may not be an alternative. We're working with those individual students to provide them continuing housing at UW-Parkside where we're able to do that."
Moving classes online
When classes do resume after spring break, face-to-face instruction will be replaced with online courses, and work continues to make that transition, Mielke said.
In many cases, courses are already being delivered in an online format, and staff in the Innovations in Learning department is helping faculty make that transition.
"There are a number of classes which are taught completely online, and there are a number we can call 'hybrid courses,' where some is online and some is in the classroom," he said. "And then there are classes that are more traditionally in the classroom.
"Those folks (in the Innovations in Learning department) are the people who have been establishing online classes and are working extremely hard this week to help faculty who maybe haven't made that transition before to make that transition quickly.
"The goal is to continue a very high level of education and not just put some things up online. That's where this work becomes very important."
The transition has been a smooth one, UW-Parkside Provost Rob Ducoffe said.
"I'm so pleasantly surprised at how faculty and instructors are adapting," he said. "Even in classes, say for example, in the arts, where it may be more difficult in some cases to recreate experiences online that resemble those in face-to-face modalities, virtually all teaching staff have figured out ways to manage.
"There will be some very interesting stories of resilience and creative problem solving occurring across campus as we transition to online."
All university-sponsored events have been canceled through April 10, and as of now, the spring graduation ceremony for May 16 is still on the schedule. The status of all other on-campus events after April 10 remains unknown.
That date certainly is subject to change, Mielke said, as circumstances surrounding the virus quickly evolve.
Regardless of when the ceremony takes place, that doesn't mean the students' actual graduation is in jeopardy, he said.
"If the commencement ceremony is rescheduled for a different date, that doesn't change the fact that students are graduating," Mielke said. "The seniors who are graduating, who have completed the courses to earn their degree, they're graduating. It's the ceremony that may be delayed."
Similar story at Carthage
Spring break ends this weekend at Carthage, and like Parkside, students there will continuing their schooling with online instruction beginning Monday and continuing at least through April 14.
And like its counterparts, the majority of the students will be connecting with their professors from home whenever possible.
"Students are encouraged to work from home, but there are some special accommodations for students who have hardships, students who may be from out of state, and of course, our international students," Carthage Public Relations Manager Brandon Rook said.
"There's a handful of students who are on campus, but a majority of them will be doing online instruction off campus."
Rook said the Carthage staff participated in training during spring break to prepare them for the transition.
The spring graduation ceremony is set for May 23, and for the moment, that remains on the calendar, Rook said.
"We haven't made any decisions on commencement," he said. "It's still in place."