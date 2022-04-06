Parkside Day enters final hours on Thursday

SOMERS — New socks, free pizza and old photos.

These are some of things on offer today as the University of Wisconsin-Parkside enters the final hours of Parkside Day’s “Rise to the Challenge,” a fundraising initiative supporting the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Now in its fourth year, Parkside Day expanded this year to a full week of opportunities to celebrate and support the university through donations.

Sponsored by Haribo of America, this year’s activities have included Ranger Run, a virtual 5K, 10K, and fun run scavenger hunt, Kenosha and Racine area restaurant donation partnerships and hands-on volunteer opportunities at local non-profit agencies.

Parkside Day’s central activity is a 24-hour online challenge that raises funds for the university and celebrates Parkside Ranger spirit.

Today, during specified windows of time, donors can choose to support specific areas of the university such as theater and sports. Donation incentives include posting old photos, free pizza and pairs of Parkside socks. There are also be challenges from the Class of 2021 and one to raise funds nationwide.

Funds generated during all of the Parkside Day events, support the Future Focus Fund, UW-Parkside Foundation’s largest need-based student aid fund; Ranger Athletics; and other opportunities that directly benefit student learning and career preparation at UW-Parkside.

According to information provided by the university, more than 40 students are benefiting from Future Focus support this academic year, bringing the total impact to date, to nearly $385,000 awarded to almost 300 students, in just three years.

Since the launch of Parkside Day in 2019, it has grown each year.

Parkside Day 2021 engaged 608 donors and raised $218,867 in contributions from alumni, faculty/staff, local community members, and other friends of UW-Parkside. More than 1,150 total individuals participated in the day through giving or activities.

“It’s been a great week so far,” notes Tannette Elie, university relations officer for Parkside. “As usual the alumni, the community, the campus community and administration have come together to show their support for this great fundraiser.”

“We welcome support to university programs or scholarships that donors are passionate about, and we’ve found that alumni and community supporters are particularly inspired by the Future Focus Fund,” says Linnéa Booher, director of donor and alumni engagement.

“We are already seeing impressive numbers,” Elie said. “From people in the community sharing stores to donating, everyone has an opportunity to make a difference.”

The grand finale of Parkside Day 2022 will be a Virtual Ranger Reunion for alumni tonight.

UW-Parkside will recognize Future Focus Fund corporate donors, along with this year’s donors, including HARIBO of America, Snap-on Inc., and CNH Industrial.

For more information about how to participate in Parkside Day giving opportunities visit www.uwp.edu/parkside-day.

