Parkside Day grows into a week of celebration and service

SOMERS — Now in its fourth year, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s annual Parkside Day is expanding to a full week of opportunities to celebrate UW-Parkside, give back to the community, and support student success, culminating on April 7. Parkside Day 2022 is hosted in partnership with presenting sponsor HARIBO of America.

Parkside Day’s central activity is a 24-hour online challenge that raises funds for the university and celebrates Parkside Ranger spirit. Since the launch of Parkside Day in 2019, it has grown each year. Parkside Day 2021 engaged 608 donors and raised $218,867 in contributions from alumni, faculty/staff, local community members, and other friends of UW-Parkside. More than 1,150 total individuals participated in the day through giving or activities.

This year’s Parkside Day activities will begin with the Ranger Run, a virtual 5K, 10K, and fun run scavenger hunt. Participants can register for the run of their choice and complete it independently prior to April 7. The Ranger Run is sponsored by Oakfire Pizzeria & Bar. There will also be Kenosha and Racine area restaurant partnerships the week of April 4, with a portion of dining proceeds to benefit scholarships and other UW-Parkside programs.

UW-Parkside will once again host Ranger Volunteers Give Back, with hands-on volunteer opportunities on April 2 and April 7 at local nonprofits. Alumni and other supporters outside the local area can also choose to volunteer in their own community as part of Ranger Volunteers Give Back.

Throughout the day on April 7, the campus community and members of the public are invited to participate in virtual competitions and activities that highlight UW-Parkside. The centerpiece of Parkside Day’s activities will be giving challenges to raise funds in support of the Future Focus Fund, UW-Parkside Foundation’s largest need-based student aid fund; Ranger Athletics; and other opportunities that directly benefit student learning and career preparation at UW-Parkside. The Virtual Ranger Reunion for alumni on the evening of April 7 will be the final event of Parkside Day 2022.

“Parkside Day continues to expand because more people are inspired to give back,” said Willie Jude II, Vice Chancellor for University Advancement. “Whether it’s serving the community that surrounds the university, sharing stories and encouraging others to get involved, or donating to UW-Parkside, everyone can give back and make a difference. We’re excited to see record participation in Parkside Day this year.”

Additional information about Parkside Day’s purpose and activities is available at www.uwp.edu/parkside-day

