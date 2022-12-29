Parkside Manor releases statement on death of resident, says investigation underway

A statement from Parkside Manor Assisted Living and Memory Care said an investigation into the death of an 89-year-old resident who died from exposure to the elements is underway.

A female resident was found dead outside the facility on Dec. 19.

The woman, who Kenosha Police are not naming, was found dead around 7:45 a.m. outside the center, 6300 67th St.

The death is related to "weather exposure," according to Kenosha Police. Temperatures the night of Dec. 18 were below freezing, according to weather reports from that day.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of one of our residents," the statement reads. "Our deepest sympathy goes out to their family and friends. While we cannot discuss specifics or details, we are conducting a thorough investigation."

The statement continues: "We remain committed to serving seniors in a comfortable community where their care needs, happiness and well-being are prioritized. We continuously strive to deliver the highest quality care in a homelike environment to our residents."

Kenosha Police continue to investigate this death with the potential for criminal charges being referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office. No additional details were available Thursday afternoon.

The Kenosha County medical examiner is also investigating the matter.

Parkside Manor, according to the organization’s website offers support for clients facing early, mid-stage and advanced Alzheimer’s disease, and other related illnesses. Parkside Manor also offers custom assisted-living care options so eligible residents can receive as little or as much help as desired.

Parkside Manor is a part of Chicago-based Encore Senior Living LLC, according to the website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services' Division of Quality Assurance, the agency in charge of protecting the health, safety and welfare of people who use health and residential care services in the state, could not be reached for comment.