Parkside student wins business services internship

SOMERS — A University of Wisconsin-Parkside student is the latest recipient of the $3,000 Business Services Internship for Spring 2021.
Justin Brooks, an accounting and economics student, received the paid internship provided by Treasury Management Association of Chicago. Brooks is the 24th recipient of the internship, which has been awarded to Parkside students for more than a decade.
“Having a TMAC intern in Business Services provides a win-win opportunity for the student and the department as the internship offers high-impact practices to develop their awareness of a many of things beyond that of their academic major,” said Director of Business Services Ann Iverson. “It includes development of their soft and interpersonal skills, offers an opportunity to expand and apply their knowledge obtained in their academic education to real world problems, and exposes them to the cultural and social awareness needed in a working community.”
In this position, Brooks will be working on applying his accounting and reconciliation skill set and learning the impact of project decision making. Additionally, Brooks will be financially analyzing the shifting labors costs associated with the delivery of the undergraduate and graduate programs.
To be considered for this internship, applicants will be seniors, majoring in business, preferably concentrating/majoring in finance and/or accounting. Successful applicants will have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0, preferably at least 3.5.
TMAC provides the scholarships, which support these internships, as the purpose of this opportunity is to promoting careers in financial and treasury management.
The twenty-three previous TMAC Scholars at Parkside include Danny Bautista, Milena Nikodijevic, Lee-Anne Moore, Tracy Scholz, Jose Ortiz, Lisa Casey, Ben Johnson, Laura Tolstyga, Craig Leszczynski, Chris Baratki, Matt Vidas, Samantha Homa, Brittany Frederick, Adam Spangler, Sergio Molina, Mark Leeder, Karen Moreno, Alex Klotz, Carla Villagomez, Kelsey Steenstrup, Ryan Schoor, and Dexter Fierro.
Watch now: UW-Parkside holds virtual commencment
Saturday’s Spring 2020 Commencement ceremony at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside was supposed to resemble other spring celebrations: The Alfred and Bernice De Simone Gymnasium packed to the rafters with family, friends, and well-wishers cheering as their special graduate crossed the stage and received a diploma.
COVID-19 changed all of that.
Instead, a record class of just over 500 students with 55 master’s degree candidates, viewed online messages from UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford, Provost Rob Ducoffe, UW Regent Emeritus Torrey Tiedeman, and Chancellor’s Award Recipient Zachary Atkins of Racine.
Messages from the UW-Parkside Foundation Board, Kenosha and Racine County Executives, Village of Somers President George Stoner and community …
U.S. Representative Bryan Steil offers congratulations to UW-Parkside graduates.
Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes offers congratulations to UW-Parkside graduates.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers offers congratulations to UW-Parkside graduates.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.