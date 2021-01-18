Parkside students assist in helping restore Pike River water quality

SOMERS — A portion of the Pike River winding through Petrifying Springs Park is on the mend as part of a project to improve water quality involving University of Wisconsin-Parkside students and faculty.

The Pike River watershed flows through Racine and Kenosha counties in an area covering more than 30,000 acres before it empties into Lake Michigan. Pollution in the river and sediment, along with stream channelization from agricultural practices over the years, led to water quality problems.

A 2012 assessment by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources ranked the river’s biological community as poor, and relatively few fish species were observed. Additionally, phosphorous and nitrogen concentrations were high, another indication of low water quality.

As part of the Pike River Restoration Plan completed in 2013, the Petrifying Springs Park section of the river was identified for rehabilitation, including “restoring streambanks … removing problematic debris jams; and selectively removing invasive trees.”

Parkside students collaborated with Kenosha County, including Jim Kreuser, Kenosha County executive and UW-Parkside alum (’83, ’86), to conduct water sampling that has aided water quality monitoring by the county and DNR.