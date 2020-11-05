Party preference played a role not just in who voters supported, but in how they cast their vote

Americans seem to be pretty politically divided about almost everything right now, and that appears to include decisions on how to cast a vote.
An unprecedented number of people voted absentee or in early in-person voting this year, at least in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with polling before the election indicating that far more Democrats decided to vote early than Republicans.
According to data from the Kenosha County Clerk’s office, that played out here.
The difference in political preference among absentee and Election Day voters caused some confusion for people watching results coming in. The Election Day results were posted to the county website first, showing a lopsided result favoring Republican candidates, with races changing sharply once the absentee ballots were counted and added to the total. Final results weren’t posted until about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Statewide, more than 1.9 million Wisconsinites voted through absentee ballots — sending ballots by mail, dropping them in drop boxes or voting early in-person.
In the city of Kenosha, nearly twice as many people voted absentee, with nearly 30,000 absentee ballots cast compared to about 15,900 people voting in person at the polls on Election Day.
In Pleasant Prairie, more than 9,700 people voted absentee compared to about 3,370 voting in person on Tuesday. In Somers, there were 3,625 absentee voters and 1,968 Election Day voters. In Salem Lakes, a total of 5,885 people voted absentee, 2,647 on Election Day.
The candidate preference for voters was sharply divided between those who voted early and those who voted on Election Day.
Support Local Journalism
In the city of Kenosha, Election Day voters favored Donald Trump over Joe Biden by a margin of 59 percent to 41 percent. Among absentee voters from the city, Biden won 66 percent to 34 percent, leading to an overall win for Biden among city voters.
In Pleasant Prairie, 75 percent of voters who went to the polls on Election Day Day supported Trump, 25 percent Biden. In the absentee vote from the village, Biden won 51 percent of the vote, Trump 49. Overall, 55 percent of Pleasant Prairie voters supported Trump, 55 percent Biden
In Somers, Biden won absentee voters by a vote of 1,904 to 1,664, but lost to Trump among Election Day voters by a huge margin, with Trump getting 1,329 votes on Tuesday, Biden 576.
In Salem Lakes, Trump won both absentee and Election Day voters, but won by a smaller margin among the early voters.
A similar breakdown between Election Day and absentee voters was not available from the Kenosha County Clerk’s office for other communities in the county.
County Clerk Regi Bachochin said the partisan difference between Election Day and absentee voters caused some confusion when elections results were posted Tuesday. Results of the in-person votes were posted on the county’s election results website as her office waited to receive the results for absentee ballots from municipal clerks. The absentee ballot results were added in hours later, posted at about 6:30 a.m.
Bachochin said the city used high speed readers to count the absentee ballots, which cannot be counted until Election Day under state law. “Those machines that they use do not modem, so they weren’t being sent to me electronically,” she said. “I didn’t receive them here until 3:45 a.m. The city clerk delivered the media sticks to us by police escort ... Then once we got those media sticks, we had to upload them into the software program.”
The whole process, she said, took longer than anticipated because there were so many absentee ballots to count. It took longer than it anticipated. “We weren’t really having problems, it was just slow,” Bachochin said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.