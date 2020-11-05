Party preference played a role not just in who voters supported, but in how they cast their vote

Americans seem to be pretty politically divided about almost everything right now, and that appears to include decisions on how to cast a vote.

An unprecedented number of people voted absentee or in early in-person voting this year, at least in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with polling before the election indicating that far more Democrats decided to vote early than Republicans.

According to data from the Kenosha County Clerk’s office, that played out here.

The difference in political preference among absentee and Election Day voters caused some confusion for people watching results coming in. The Election Day results were posted to the county website first, showing a lopsided result favoring Republican candidates, with races changing sharply once the absentee ballots were counted and added to the total. Final results weren’t posted until about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Statewide, more than 1.9 million Wisconsinites voted through absentee ballots — sending ballots by mail, dropping them in drop boxes or voting early in-person.

In the city of Kenosha, nearly twice as many people voted absentee, with nearly 30,000 absentee ballots cast compared to about 15,900 people voting in person at the polls on Election Day.