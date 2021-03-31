Passover week in Kenosha to again feature virtual events

This week is Passover, the Jewish holiday commemorating the exodus of the Jews from slavery in Egypt.
Passover 2021 began at sundown on Saturday and ends after nightfall on Sunday. Traditionally, the holiday is celebrated by a Seder, a festive family and/or community meal that includes the reading of the Haggadah.
At Beth Hillel Temple in Kenosha, Passover disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year prevailed again this year, according to Rabbi Dena Feingold.
Last year, with Passover coming just as the pandemic began, Beth Hillel and other congregations sought ways to offer religious observances to maximize the health and safety of all concerned. Families reduced the size of their Seder gatherings and the temple’s community Seder was held online.
This year, while some families may have felt safe inviting a few more guests than last year, the temple continued to offer its community Seder in an online format, Feingold said.
“This was our second annual Zoom Seder — and hopefully our last,” she said.
Whether remotely or in-person, the Seder includes the reading of the Haggadah, a text retelling the story of the Jewish exodus. Along the way, foods symbolic of the journey are eaten by Seder attendees.
For last year’s virtual community Seder, Feingold used a free flip book of the Haggadah that’s used at Beth Hillel on a shared screen. The flip book was made available by Reform Judaism’s leadership, noted Feingold.
“This year they had created a beautiful Power Point with slides of the same Haggadah, which we were able to purchase and use,” she said.
On Thursday at 7 p.m., Beth Hillel will also offer a virtual women’s Seder, highlighting the historical contributions of women during Passover week. On Saturday at 10 a.m., Feingold will lead an online Passover/Shabbat service. For a link to these events, email the temple at office@bethhillel.net.
Feingold also invites those who have not experienced a Passover Seder to view Sunday’s community Seder on Beth Hillel’s Facebook page.