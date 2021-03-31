Passover week in Kenosha to again feature virtual events

This week is Passover, the Jewish holiday commemorating the exodus of the Jews from slavery in Egypt.

Passover 2021 began at sundown on Saturday and ends after nightfall on Sunday. Traditionally, the holiday is celebrated by a Seder, a festive family and/or community meal that includes the reading of the Haggadah.

At Beth Hillel Temple in Kenosha, Passover disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year prevailed again this year, according to Rabbi Dena Feingold.

Last year, with Passover coming just as the pandemic began, Beth Hillel and other congregations sought ways to offer religious observances to maximize the health and safety of all concerned. Families reduced the size of their Seder gatherings and the temple’s community Seder was held online.

This year, while some families may have felt safe inviting a few more guests than last year, the temple continued to offer its community Seder in an online format, Feingold said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This was our second annual Zoom Seder — and hopefully our last,” she said.