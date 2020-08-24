 Skip to main content
Pastor thankful fire did not spread to church building
The Rev. Erik David Carlson said he was thankful that the Sunday night fire did not appear to have spread to the Bradford Community Church building.

The western wall of the building is about 20 feet from the car lot property set on fire.

When he surveyed the situation Monday morning, Carlson said that there was a strong smell of smoke in the building.

"We will have to be extra careful when we start up the fans to prevent drawing smoke into the uptake vents," he said.

He also took a moment to comment on Sunday's disturbances from a "moral-clergy" point of view.

"We stand with people who are outraged at the senseless and unjustified violence against Jacob Blake." He added that he and other area clergy plan to meet Monday and will be issuing a formal statement.

