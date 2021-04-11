Patricia Murray honored by city commission as first quarter Hometown Hero

The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission has announced Patricia Murray is the Kenosha Hometown Hero for the first quarter of 2021.
Murray was honored during a virtual meeting of the Common Council on April 5.
Born and raised in Kenosha, Murray was nominated for her 20-year military service with the U.S. Air Force, retiring with the rank of lieutenant colonel. Her nursing assignments took her to Air Force bases in Ohio, Michigan, Texas, Oklahoma, France, England and Thailand.
Murray’s awards include the Air Force Longevity Service Award, 4 Oak Leaf Clusters; National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal, two Bronze Stars; The Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Air Force Outstanding Unit Award; Air Force Meritorious Service Medal; and Air Force Logistics Command Award.
Murray is the sole female member of Bixby-Hansen Post 171 American Legion in Union Grove, where she serves in the various roles, including 3rd Vice Commander. She is also Badger Boys State school Liaison and Dover Veterans Cemetery Honor Guard Liaison, responsible for honor guard phone calls, scheduling and reporting for approximately 20-40 funerals per month.
She is also involved with the Society of Air Force Nurses.
After her military retirement and a move back to Wisconsin, Murray applied for a job with the Department of Corrections at the Southern Oaks Girls School. She implemented new safety measures and proceeded to build a program to protect prison staff from health hazards.
Murray also volunteers to assist with various Veterans luncheons, programs and events. She arranges and schedules patriotic school programs and color guard ceremonies in Yorkville and Union Grove.
Through St. John the Baptist church, she has served on the Parish Festival Committee, Building & Grounds Committee, as a religious education aide and with the charity quilters guild knitting and distributing prayer shawls, hats and scarves to schools and organizations that support the less fortunate families and children. Today, retired from both military and civilian professional life, she provides support for ailing Legion members. She may send a card of encouragement and often a lap quilt for added comfort.
She has been honored as the Grand Marshal at the 2020 4th of July parade in Union Grove and has had the privilege of experiencing the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight in 2019.
The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission created this program to identify and recognize as Hometown Heroes worthy men and women who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces who were born in, currently reside in, or have previously resided for 10 years or more at any time, in the City of Kenosha, for their outstanding personal achievements and the positive contributions they make to the Kenosha community.