Patricia Murray honored by city commission as first quarter Hometown Hero

Murray also volunteers to assist with various Veterans luncheons, programs and events. She arranges and schedules patriotic school programs and color guard ceremonies in Yorkville and Union Grove.

Through St. John the Baptist church, she has served on the Parish Festival Committee, Building & Grounds Committee, as a religious education aide and with the charity quilters guild knitting and distributing prayer shawls, hats and scarves to schools and organizations that support the less fortunate families and children. Today, retired from both military and civilian professional life, she provides support for ailing Legion members. She may send a card of encouragement and often a lap quilt for added comfort.

She has been honored as the Grand Marshal at the 2020 4th of July parade in Union Grove and has had the privilege of experiencing the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight in 2019.

The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission created this program to identify and recognize as Hometown Heroes worthy men and women who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces who were born in, currently reside in, or have previously resided for 10 years or more at any time, in the City of Kenosha, for their outstanding personal achievements and the positive contributions they make to the Kenosha community.

