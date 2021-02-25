Patrick Juliana: How about the American party?

Just over a month into the new presidency, we already have negative issues coming out of Washington.

Former President Trump was voted out because he supposedly lied while in office. He said that the border was in need of addressing the uncontrolled influx of migrants. He lied. Our military was pretty much in shambles; he lied. Needed to bring back jobs to put Americans back to work, that was addressed. He lied. Needed to address trade to benefit our country that was addressed. Readjusted the corporate tax structure to bring more business back to USA. It was addressed. He lied.

Can't keep up with all his lies. What is bad for the USA is that the new president, who is not a liar but a bait-and-switch master, has sold us out to the radical factions of the Democratic liberal lunatics. In the first almost three weeks of his administration, this country has lost thousands of jobs. He sold us out to countries that took advantage of us.