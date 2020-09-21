Peace caravans coming to Kenosha today for International Day of Peace

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marking the 40th U.N. International Day of Peace, Building Unity peace caravans will be arriving in Kenosha today for a community unity effort.

Caravans of volunteers will be driving to Kenosha from Madison, Milwaukee and other Wisconsin cities, and are to arrive at Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St., at about noon, organizers indicated.

The volunteers will interact with Uptown citizens, engage in community clean-up projects and voter engagement work.

At around 3:30 p.m., the caravans will pass by the areas damaged in the city’s recent unrest, where many peace symbols have been used to adorn plywood over businesses and windows. After the tour, they will go to Immanuel United Methodist Church at 5410 Sheridan Road to share an outdoor supper with Kenosha residents.

In the event of rain, the peace caravans will be rescheduled to Monday, Sept. 18.

The community is invited to join in the project. Safe distancing and mask wearing will be required. Wear weather appropriate clothing for working and if you can, bring work gloves. Bring your own water bottle if you can.

Snacks and refreshments will be available. Non-perishable food or cash donations to the food pantry at Grace Lutheran will be collected.