Peace Flag People: Genoa City man visits Kenosha to collect signatures on peace flags

“We will not be holding huge rallies in the streets … We will not endorse a political candidate … We will not seek money or fame.”

PeaceFlagPeople is not a political movement, but it does suggest the way politics should be conducted, especially right now, Schmieg said.

“We are endorsing a peaceful transition of power and respectfully say we don’t hear that right now from our leaders.

“It’s not about politics — there is no left of right, up or down; no special interests: we are only interested in peace.”

For good measure, Schmieg refers to the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution. "The first word of the preamble is 'We' followed by the words 'domestic tranquility' — We can vote peacefully, we can do this," he stressed.

The need for a cohesive peace movement is critical, added Gould. “There are individual pockets of peace (in our country) but no one one’s lumping them under one banner. Wray is saying (peace) is one banner and we’re all under one banner.”

'A superhero'

Gould said she feels that her brother's project makes him a superhero; a sentiment to which he did not disagree.