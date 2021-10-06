Peace Tree dedication planned for Oct. 14 at Pennoyer Park

Peace and unity is the theme of a program at Pennoyer Park, scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, and hosted by the City of Kenosha together with members of the Menominee Tribe.

A White Pine Tree donated by Adrian Miller, former CEO of Menominee Tribal Enterprises, will be planted as part of a Peace Tree ceremony. The City Council on Monday night authorized the ceremony by unanimous vote, exempting licensing fees for the city-sanctioned event.

The Wolf River Singers and Tribal drum team will perform at the event, which is free and open to the public. Speakers will include Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, Pastor Roy Peeples of Turning Point Life Church, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Adrian Miller and other members of the Menominee Tribe and Robert Brown of the Oneida Nation.

“The City of Kenosha appreciates the generous donation of the Peace Tree from the Menominee Tribe,” Antaramian said. “It will be a lasting reminder of the importance of peace in our community and in our world.”

The Menominee Tribe organized the donation of the tree and the related program in Kenosha as a symbol of a new unity, change and growth following civil unrest in Kenosha in 2020.