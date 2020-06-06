Peaceful protest spreads message of hope

There’s no doubt there’s still work to be done, but he feels confident positive steps are in place to eventually get there.

“(The movement) is getting traction around the world,” Wallner said. “Other countries are standing with us, so this time around, we’re noticed. It’s big, it’s huge. You have people from all different races and all different countries saying, ‘We’re fed up. We’re done. This is enough.’

“We have a long way to go. That goes for us, all the way up to the politicians. There’s a lot of change that needs to happen for us to get there. ... I encourage people to talk to people, to talk to the police. They’re here to help. Every profession has bad apples, of course, but the majority of them, they’re not here to cause a problem.”

‘All lives matter’

At the start of the event, Wallner, who is African-American, touched on the “black lives matter” mantra that has been used throughout the nation since Floyd’s death.

Using that phrase doesn’t in any way diminish everyone else, he said.