Peaceful protesters describe Silver Lake man killed in protest as 'hippie guy,' 'protector'

“They came out here every time with us. Sweet. Loving. They were the sweetest hearts, souls. I called Anthony my hippie guy,” said Bennett. “They were sweet guys. We knew all three of them, but he (Anthony) was the one who would always come up to me. Always would be right by me.”

Huber, she said, stood in front of her when tear gas was being shot at the crowd during the recent protests outside the Kenosha County Courthouse.

“I, to this day, am grateful to him,” she said, following the rally.

At the end of the end of the informal speeches she said she wanted everyone to get home safely.

“This is what it’s going to be, if you’re here after curfew, we’re not going to have anything to do with you,” she said. “Point blank. Period. So, if you’re out here after curfew, that is on you with those on. They’re not associated with us.

“If you’re out here after curfew, you are not associated with us. This is what we do. Peaceful stuff,” she said. “We get out here hang out together and be peaceful and demand justice. So, if you want to remain safe, we’re asking you all, please we’re asking you all we don’t want to have what we had last night.”