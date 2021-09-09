Pedestrian crossing, turn lanes explored as part of Sheridan Road project

SOMERS — Options to improve pedestrian safety near Carthage College are being explored as part of the planned reconstruction of Sheridan Road (Highway 32) in 2025.

The move comes in response to eight pedestrian accidents over the past 10 years in the area.

“Of these eight, four of them have been fatalities, which is an extremely high number for a type of roadway like this,” said Roy Stollenwerk, of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, while introducing the project to the Somers Village Board this week. “Three of the four were people crossing midblock.”

The entire reconstruction project is planned to stretch 5.5 miles across four communities in two counties, from Alford Drive in Kenosha to 21st Street in Racine.

“We’re still at the beginning stages of this,” Stollenwerk said, adding all of the options will be shared at a public information meeting this fall.

One option is to simply remove 3.5 inches of the surface and replace it, Stollenwerk said. Other options being explored include adding a left-turn lane in the center, adding 5-foot bicycle lanes, installing sidewalks in some areas and creating a crosswalk from the Carthage campus to the tennis courts on the west side of the roadway.