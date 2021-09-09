Pedestrian crossing, turn lanes explored as part of Sheridan Road project

SOMERS — Options to improve pedestrian safety near Carthage College are being explored as part of the planned reconstruction of Sheridan Road (Highway 32) in 2025.
The move comes in response to eight pedestrian accidents over the past 10 years in the area.
“Of these eight, four of them have been fatalities, which is an extremely high number for a type of roadway like this,” said Roy Stollenwerk, of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, while introducing the project to the Somers Village Board this week. “Three of the four were people crossing midblock.”
The entire reconstruction project is planned to stretch 5.5 miles across four communities in two counties, from Alford Drive in Kenosha to 21st Street in Racine.
“We’re still at the beginning stages of this,” Stollenwerk said, adding all of the options will be shared at a public information meeting this fall.
One option is to simply remove 3.5 inches of the surface and replace it, Stollenwerk said. Other options being explored include adding a left-turn lane in the center, adding 5-foot bicycle lanes, installing sidewalks in some areas and creating a crosswalk from the Carthage campus to the tennis courts on the west side of the roadway.
In order to accommodate left-turn lanes in the center of the 44-foot wide roadway and the 5-foot bicycle pathway, through traffic will need to be reduced to one lane in each direction. Stollenwerk said two-way, left-turn lanes are shown to reduce speed and accidents.
“We have gone through an operation analysis to determine this will work without any significant deterioration of traffic movement out there,” Stollenwerk said.
Walkway options
Another alternative adds sidewalks in various areas, such as on the east side of the Sheridan Road from Carthage to Highway E, and on the west side of Sheridan Road from Highway E to Highway A.
Stollenwerk said that as part of the environmental review process, the DOT is required to look at neighborhood plans. He said the 2010 Lakeshore Neighborhood plan makes upwards of 20 references to working with with the DOT to make Sheridan Road more pedestrian friendly and to reduce speed.
Somers Village President George Stoner said he does not believe the public will support the addition of sidewalks, which would require a 20 percent cost share by the local community and residents to maintain them.
“I think that’s going to be a war in this village,” Stoner said.
Stoner also voiced opposition to the addition of bicycle lanes, claiming it would create more problems than it would solve.
“I support milling and leaving it the way it is,” Stoner said.
Local officials could be heard throughout the meeting commenting amongst themselves that the problem is a result of college students walking to a nearby tavern and walking home intoxicated.
“We can’t get them to stop doing what they’re doing, so we have to try and find a way to make it safer for them,” Stollenwerk said in response.
Not all of the accidents involved pedestrians en route to or from the tavern or during early morning hours. In 2018, student Griffin Schumow was fatally struck by a motorist at about 3:15 p.m. while attempting to cross the four-lane road on the north end of campus near the Smeds Tennis Center, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
Stoner said even if a crosswalk is added, students would still be crossing multiple lanes without the aid of a traffic signal. He said he would rather see the money spent on installing an overpass near Carthage College.
Stollenwerk said constructing an overpass that meets Americans with Disability Act requirements, with a maximum 80 percent slope, is not feasible in that area.
Speed reductions discussed
Local officials also asked if the state plans to reduce the speed limit in that area.
“We’ve always said there is a problem down there with speed,” Stoner said. “We asked to reduce the speed limit, the DOT said, ‘no.’”
Stollenwerk said speed limits are set based on the “85th percentile” of the speeds recorded during a specialized study. The speed limit is typically set five miles per hour lower than this percentile. On Sheridan Road in Somers, the 45 mph speed limit meets that criteria, a recent speed study show.
“We understand there is a speeding problem,” Stollenwerk said, adding special approval can be requested to lower the speed limit. “We’re not saying we won’t lower the speed limit. But this is something we’re going to have to do more evaluation of and get approval in order to do. We’re willing to do that.
Trustee Karl Ostby said it will be critical for Carthage College to be part of the process.