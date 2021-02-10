 Skip to main content
Pedestrian killed in I-94 crash in Somers identified; no charges expected in Monday night crash
A woman killed when she was struck by a vehicle when she stepped out of her SUV following a crash on Interstate 94 has been identified as Kristina M. Pacheco of Milwaukee.

Pacheco, 34, died Monday night when she was attempting to cross on foot from her damaged SUV to the median on I-94 in Somers.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Pacheco was driving a 2003 Chevy Suburban south on I-94 at about 7 p.m. when she ran into the rear of a southbound semi-truck, leaving her vehicle heavily damaged.

That first crash happened in the 2400 block of the interstate, north of Highway 142 in Somers.

Pacheco then got out of her vehicle and was attempting to get to the median when she was struck by a passing vehicle in the far left-hand lane, according to the Sheriff’s Department. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that struck the woman was a 2015 Chevy Traverse, driven by a 34-year-old woman from Milwaukee.

The semi-truck driver was a 39-year-old Pewaukee man. None of the other drivers were injured, and according to the Sheriff’s Department the drivers cooperated with the investigation.

Sheriff's Department Sgt. David Wright said no charges are expected in the crash.

