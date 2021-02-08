Pedestrian killed, motorists injured in Monday night I-94 crashes

SOMERS – A pedestrian was killed and a motorist injured in two separate, but nearby crashes on Interstate 94 between highways 142 and E Monday night, according to Kenosha County authorities.

Traffic was stalled on the Interstate at about 7 p.m. as the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department investigated the crashes. The Kenosha County Medical Examiner's Office also responded. Southbound lanes were reopened just after 11 p.m., according to Sgt. Michael Pittsley.

Pittsley said the Sheriff's Department would be releasing additional information on the crashes later on Tuesday.

The initial crash which was reported at 6:59 p.m., according to Lt. Steve Beranis of the Sheriff's Department.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The first crash involved a vehicle and semi collision in the 2700 block of I-94, according Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson of the Somers Fire and Rescue Department, which responded along with a Kenosha Fire Department rescue unit that transported the motorist to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. The South Shore Fire Department also responded to the scene. The motorist's condition was not immediately known.

Wilkinson said, however, that the motorist's injuries were "very minor."