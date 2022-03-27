Pedestrian struck and killed at I-94 and Hwy. KR Saturday night

A pedestrian on I-94 eastbound at Highway KR near Somers was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday evening, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
A release early Sunday morning stated the crash occurred at 10:30 p.m., and that the Kenosha County Sheriff, Racine County Sheriff and Somers Fire and Rescue were on scene assisting. The Wisconsin State Patrol’s Technical Reconstruction Unit was also on scene.
As of late Sunday afternoon the Southeast Wisconsin Highway State Patrol was unable to provide additional information due to technical issues.
