Peggy Gregorski named interim director of city's public museums; search for permanent leader continues

Kenosha Public Museums will have an interim director next month as the museum board continues its nationwide search for a permanent replacement for its executive director who will be retiring at the end of the month.

“Deputy Director Peggy Gregorski will be interim director until a new executive director is hired,” said Dan Joyce, longtime executive director who Gregorski will replace on Feb. 1. The board made the decision at its Jan. 15 meeting.

Gregorski, who has worked for the museum as coordinator, development director and deputy director, among other jobs, during the last two decades, said Thursday she and the staff looked forward to leading the administration and programming in the transition.

“I am honored to have been selected as the interim director.,” she said in a statement. “The entire museum team continues to work hard to bring engaging and innovative programs and activities to our audiences in new and different ways.

“We feel a special responsibility right now to be a solid partner in our community Whether it is at the museum, at home, in the neighborhood or in the classroom — virtually or in person — our team continues to develop and adapt the museum experience. The future is bright for our museums and our community.”