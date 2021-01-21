Peggy Gregorski named interim director of city's public museums; search for permanent leader continues

Kenosha Public Museums will have an interim director next month as the museum board continues its nationwide search for a permanent replacement for its executive director who will be retiring at the end of the month.
“Deputy Director Peggy Gregorski will be interim director until a new executive director is hired,” said Dan Joyce, longtime executive director who Gregorski will replace on Feb. 1. The board made the decision at its Jan. 15 meeting.
Gregorski, who has worked for the museum as coordinator, development director and deputy director, among other jobs, during the last two decades, said Thursday she and the staff looked forward to leading the administration and programming in the transition.
“I am honored to have been selected as the interim director.,” she said in a statement. “The entire museum team continues to work hard to bring engaging and innovative programs and activities to our audiences in new and different ways.
“We feel a special responsibility right now to be a solid partner in our community Whether it is at the museum, at home, in the neighborhood or in the classroom — virtually or in person — our team continues to develop and adapt the museum experience. The future is bright for our museums and our community.”
Joyce said he would officially retire Jan. 31. Gregorski thanked him for his service and leadership.
“We are grateful to Dan Joyce for his dedication and commitment to the Kenosha Public Museums for more than three decades,” she said.
In late November, Joyce, who presides over three campuses — the Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War and Dinosaur Discovery museums — announced his retirement after close to a decade as its leader and prior to that as museum curator for 25 years.
Since his announcement, the Kenosha Public Museums Board of Trustees has launched a national search to find a new executive director. The interview process has yet to begin.
According to Joyce, the board has received about 60 applications for the job posting which closed Jan. 12.
“Right now, they are going through the initial batch of applicants,” said Joyce.
Joyce has said he hopes the new director would be able to give a “fresh perspective and direction” to the museums and that the board is seeking someone who has a proven track record for fundraising.
The board’s plan is to have the new executive director hired to start in April.
