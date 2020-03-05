Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder reburied in Illinois

BELVIDERE, Ill. — Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder has been reunited with her mother.
After her identity was unknown for 20 years, Johnson-Schroeder was reburied Wednesday next to her mother, Diane Marie Schroeder, at Highland Garden of Memories cemetery in Belvidere, Illinois. Johnson-Schroeder's grandparents are also buried nearby.
The Racine County Sheriff's Office, which led the investigation into Johnson-Schroeder's death, said that enough money was donated to purchase headstones for Johnson-Schroeder, her mother and grandparents, who all had been buried in unmarked graves.
"Peggy was laid to rest in a respectful and dignified way that she deserves, next to her mother and grandparents on her 44th birthday," Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. "None of this would have been possible had it not been for the generosity of our community and donations from across the country, including as far as Tennessee."
Johnson-Schroeder had been known as Racine County's Jane Doe since July 21, 1999, when her body was found dumped in a cornfield in Raymond. She was later buried in Holy Family Cemetery in Caledonia.
She was 23 when she died.
Jane Doe no more
Linda LaRoche, 64, faces life in prison if convicted in the murder. LaRoche is currently being held in Racine County Jail but had been living in Cape Coral, Florida, before her arrest.
After her mother's death in 1994, Johnson-Schroeder started living with LaRoche's family as a caretaker for LaRoche's children and home. When Johnson-Schroeder's body was recovered, she appeared badly beaten and abused.
Despite years of genetic testing and hundreds of leads followed, investigators were unable to identify Johnson-Schroeder's body (or identify LaRoche as a suspect) until a breakthrough in the cold case came last fall.
Law enforcement received a tip from someone who had heard LaRoche talking about how she killed someone 20 years ago in Illinois, leading to her arrest.
“Many of the criminal investigators worked on this case tirelessly to find closure,” Schmaling said. “It does feel like a peaceful end ... I think the family has found some closure now that she's been identified and is in her final resting place never to be disturbed again.”
Schmaling thanked the community for donations that allowed Johnson's body to be moved and a proper headstone.