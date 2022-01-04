 Skip to main content
Penzeys Spices temporarily closes to in-person shopping due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Citing a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, Penzeys Spices has announced it will be closed for in-store shopping for the next three weeks.

The following has been posted the company’s corporate website: “With the rapid rise in COVID-19 infections nationwide, we are moving back to closing our stores to in-store shopping. Please, be part of the solution. Vaccinate and wear a mask.”

The nationwide spice chain has a local location at 11880 74th Place. When contacted, staff confirmed the store was closed at this time and would reopen Jan. 23.

Online shopping and curbside pickup is available by visiting the store’s website, penzeys.com. There is a $10 minimum order.

