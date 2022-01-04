Penzy's Spices temporarily closes to in-person shopping due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Citing a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, Penzy’s Spices has announced it will be closed for in-store shopping for the next three weeks.
The following has been posted the company’s corporate website: “With the rapid rise in COVID-19 infections nationwide, we are moving back to closing our stores to in-store shopping. Please, be part of the solution. Vaccinate and wear a mask.”
The nationwide spice chain has a local location at 11880 74th Place. When contacted, staff confirmed the store was closed at this time and would reopen Jan. 23.
Online shopping and curbside pickup is available by visiting the store’s website,
penzys.com. There is a $10 minimum order.
Today in history: Jan. 4
1935: Franklin D. Roosevelt
In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in his State of the Union address, called for legislation to provide assistance for the jobless, elderly, impoverished children and the disabled.
AP
1948: Burma
In 1948, Burma (now called Myanmar) became independent of British rule.
AP
1964: Pope Paul VI
In 1964, Pope Paul VI began a visit to the Holy Land, the first papal pilgrimage of its kind.
AP
1974: Richard Nixon
In 1974, President Richard Nixon refused to hand over tape recordings and documents subpoenaed by the Senate Watergate Committee.
AP
1987: Amtrak
In 1987, 16 people were killed when an Amtrak train bound from Washington, D.C., to Boston collided with Conrail locomotives that had crossed into its path from a side track in Chase, Maryland.
AP
1999: Jesse Ventura
In 1999, former professional wrestler Jesse Ventura took the oath of office as Minnesota’s governor.
AP
1999: The Euro
In 1999, Europe’s new currency, the euro, got off to a strong start on its first trading day, rising against the dollar on world currency markets.
AP
2006: Ariel Sharon
In 2006, Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon suffered a significant stroke; his official powers were transferred to his deputy, Ehud Olmert. (Sharon remained in a coma until his death in January 2014.)
Pool AFP
2007: Nancy Pelosi
In 2007, Nancy Pelosi was elected the first female speaker of the House as Democrats took control of Congress.
AP
2012: Richard Cordray
Ten years ago: Defying Republican lawmakers, President Barack Obama barreled past the Senate by using a recess appointment to name Richard Cordray the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
AP
2015: Pope Francis
In 2015, Pope Francis named 156 new cardinals, selecting them from 14 countries, including far-flung corners of the world, to reflect the diversity of the Roman Catholic church and its growth in places like Asia and Africa.
AP
2017: Obamacare
Five years ago: President Barack Obama urged congressional Democrats to “look out for the American people” in defending his legacy health care overhaul, while Vice President-elect Mike Pence stood firm in telling Republicans that dismantling “Obamacare” was No. 1 on Donald Trump’s list.
AP
2021: Donald Trump
One year ago: At a campaign rally in Georgia for the Republican candidates in the state’s U.S. Senate runoff elections the following day, President Donald Trump declared that he would “fight like hell” to hold on to the presidency and appealed to Republican lawmakers to reverse his election loss.
AP
2021: Julian Assange
One year ago: A
British judge rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges, saying it would be “oppressive” because of his mental health. (An appellate court later overturned that ruling; Assange’s lawyers are seeking to appeal.)
AP
