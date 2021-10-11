People know the Chicago fire, but 150 years ago the Peshtigo fire was deadliest wildfire in U.S. history

People described the sound as a terrific roar, likening it to an approaching freight train. One hundred fifty years ago, the sound came from an approaching firestorm, with fire falling from the skies, consuming everything in sight.
And while simultaneously the same incident was happening 250 miles away in Chicago, the location to this horrific disaster was in Peshtigo, Wis.
Americans often hear of the The Great Chicago Fire, but the inferno in Peshtigo, which is the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history, is lesser known.
On the early evening of Oct. 8, 1871, a massive low pressure system settled in over the Great Lakes, creating strong winds from the southwest. We had endured four months of drought conditions and that night large fires stoked by the winds broke out in multiple locations, including Chicago, Peshtigo and southern Door County in Wisconsin, and in Holland, Huron and Manistee, Mich.
There had been small fires constantly smoldering in the surrounding woods of Peshtigo in the days preceding the disaster. The catalyst that night was one large gust of wind blowing all those little fires into one huge swirling inferno.
Keeping history alive
For nearly 60 years the Peshtigo Historical Society has operated the Peshtigo Fire Museum dedicated to keeping the memory of the town’s past alive.
The museum has a list of many of the names of the dead – between 1,200 to 2,500 people – who died in the fire. The population of the town was about 2,000 with the seasonal workers, immigrants and others who came to work in the paper mills, logging camps and a woodenware company.
According to Paige Frappier-Potkay, volunteer at the Peshtigo Fire Museum, the fire destroyed 1,875 square miles of virgin forest land, including another 17 communities surrounding Peshtigo. It burned 25 miles to the west of Peshtigo as far south as Suamico following the Lake Michigan coastline into Michigan’s Upper Peninsula as far north as Birch Creek.
Much of what is known about that night comes from a memoir written by French Roman Priest Rev. Peter Pernin, pastor of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary parish in Peshtigo. The memoir is in the holdings of the Wisconsin State Historical Society.
“Going off of Father Pernin’s account of that night, he stated the fire blew over the town at half past 8 in the evening and he didn’t emerge from the river until sometime after 3 a.m.,” said Frappier-Potkay. “So that places the fire’s runtime at around 7-8 hours.”
In that time, residents would experience unspeakable horror, as the air itself burned, fueled by spontaneously combusting towering pine trees, buildings, animals and humans.
Survivors described a tornado of fire – a fire whirl – produced by the intensity of the fire and the gale-force winds. Fire whirls can exceed 1,900 degrees Fahrenheit.
Rivers a refuge
As they did in Chicago, victims ran to the river that ran through the town to escape the firestorm.
And as the myth of Mrs. Leary’s cow prevails in Chicago, so does one about people seeking refuge in the Peshtigo river being boiled alive.
Frappier-Potkay said the river there is very cold in October and even the heat of the fire couldn’t heat the water to boiling. “I still hear folks tell of it when they come through the museum,” she said.
In fact wading into the deep water along with the thrashing cattle and horses saved many a soul. Many, but not all.
A story that stands out to Frappier-Potkay is one about James Mellen, Jr. who ran to the river with two of his younger siblings, George, 14 and Nellie, 4.
“He fought for his life for hours in that water all the while never letting go of his siblings and when he finally emerged from the river he came to realize that all this time he was clinging to two young siblings (who) had long perished of hypothermia,” Frappier-Potkay said. “I try to spare a thought for them whenever I take a walk down by that river.”
James mourned their loss and that of his infant sibling, Ella, with the members of his family that survived: his parents James, Sr. and Anne, and siblings William, 17, Albert, 10, Anna, 5.
Resting in peace
Due to the fact that so many were cremated instantly and swept away by debris or even trampled to bits by scrambling livestock, Frappier-Potkay said, trying to pin down a better figure of casualties is almost impossible. From looking at piles of ashes it’s almost impossible to tell if it was one person or three.
The museum was a former church, and has a graveyard on the property. It has a mass grave for about 350 victims of the fire who could not be identified.
Kenosha response
Because all the telegraph lines had burned, it wasn’t until Oct.10 that word of the disaster reached the office of Governor Lucius Fairchild. He was en route to Chicago with supplies, but when his wife Frances heard the news, she rerouted a rail car of food and supplies to Peshtigo.
In Kenosha, people brought dry goods and cooked meats to the railway station for a shipment of much needed supplies to Chicago.
According to recent Kenosha County History research, on Oct. 13, a group of Kenosha’s high society women led by Mrs. J. V. Quarles, Jr. and Mrs. L.B. Nichols met to discuss their humanitarian response. They included women from the Bain, Simmons, Theirs, Quarles, Gottfredsen, Yule and Strong families.
The group felt that Chicago was getting relief aid from around the world and therefore they would focus their efforts on the Peshtigo area.
Within two days they gathered 18 boxes of clothes, barrels of flour, salt pork and fruit, and a large amount of cash to be shipped on the rail lines to Peshtigo. Over the next months, the women would gather and ship donations weekly for the effort.