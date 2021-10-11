People know the Chicago fire, but 150 years ago the Peshtigo fire was deadliest wildfire in U.S. history

Survivors described a tornado of fire – a fire whirl – produced by the intensity of the fire and the gale-force winds. Fire whirls can exceed 1,900 degrees Fahrenheit.

Rivers a refuge

As they did in Chicago, victims ran to the river that ran through the town to escape the firestorm.

And as the myth of Mrs. Leary’s cow prevails in Chicago, so does one about people seeking refuge in the Peshtigo river being boiled alive.

Frappier-Potkay said the river there is very cold in October and even the heat of the fire couldn’t heat the water to boiling. “I still hear folks tell of it when they come through the museum,” she said.

In fact wading into the deep water along with the thrashing cattle and horses saved many a soul. Many, but not all.

A story that stands out to Frappier-Potkay is one about James Mellen, Jr. who ran to the river with two of his younger siblings, George, 14 and Nellie, 4.