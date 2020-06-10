Perez: Democrats will 'descend' on Milwaukee for convention

But Perez stopped short of predicting how many Democrats would be allowed, or willing, to attend.

"We don't know the answer today because we don't know what the public health situation on the ground will be," Perez said on a conference call with reporters. Perez promised to stage a "safe and effective convention where we will highlight Joe Biden and his running mate."

Democrats moved the national convention from July to August due to the pandemic but haven't wavered from holding it in Milwaukee. That contrasts with the Republicans, who are looking for a new location after host city Charlotte, North Carolina, refused to promise President Donald Trump a full-blown convention free from social distancing measures.

"He's abandoning Charlotte because they won't let him conduct an ego-fest," Perez said of Trump.

Biden and Democrats are in touch with public health experts who will determine how many people can safely gather in Milwaukee, Perez said.