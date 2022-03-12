Permanent ice shanties must be removed from all state waters by Tuesday

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers that ice shanty removal deadlines are approaching.

Permanent ice shanties, or those not removed daily, must be removed from all state waters by Tuesday. Owners having difficulties removing their shanty should seek help from their local fishing club, vendors and other anglers.

Anglers can continue to use portable ice shanties after these dates, so long as they are removed from the ice when they are not actively in use and at the end of each day.

The public should report any shanty owners not taking responsibility for removing their shanty to the DNR Violation Hotline online or by calling or texting 1-800-TIP-WNDR or 1-800-847-9367.

