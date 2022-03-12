Permanent ice shanties must be removed from all state waters by Tuesday

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers that ice shanty removal deadlines are approaching.
Permanent ice shanties, or those not removed daily, must be removed from all state waters by Tuesday. Owners having difficulties removing their shanty should seek help from their local fishing club, vendors and other anglers.
Anglers can continue to use portable ice shanties after these dates, so long as they are removed from the ice when they are not actively in use and at the end of each day.
The public should report any shanty owners not taking responsibility for removing their shanty to the DNR Violation Hotline online or by calling or texting 1-800-TIP-WNDR or 1-800-847-9367.
Ice fishermen wait for a catch on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes during the Tavern League Ice Fishing Derby on Saturday.
Ice fishermen wait for a catch on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes during the Tavern League Ice Fishing Derby on Saturday.
John Klein, right, measures a 30-inch Northern Pike as Gavin Misciagno, 9, and his stepfather, Kenny Hackbarth, look on at the Beach Bar in Twin Lakes during the Tavern League Ice Fishing Derby.
Kenny Hackbarth places the 30-inch Northern Pike his stepson, Gavin Misciagno, 9, left, caught on Lake Mary to be measured.
Gavin Misciagno, 9, right, shows off the 30-inch Northern Pike he caught on Lake Mary while fishing with his stepdad, Kenny Hackbarth, second from left, to John Klein, left, and Peter Klein during the Tavern League Ice Fishing Derby on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
Gavin Misciagno caught a 30-inch Northern Pike on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes.
Cindy Millian, left, an Dawn Edwards check out one of the booze wagons that were raffled off at Bella Vita Banquet Hall during the Tavern League Ice Fishing Derby Party on Saturday.
Dawn Ornberg deals blackjack during the Tavern League Ice Fishing Derby Party at Bella Vita Banquet Hall on Saturday.
Patrons eye the raffle prizes during the Tavern League Ice Fishing Derby Party at Bella Vita.
Michael “Stu” Stoinski, aka Stu the Piano Guy, plays during the Tavern League Ice Fishing Derby Party at Bella Vita Banquet Hall.
A utility terrain vehicle was raffled during the Tavern League Ice Fishing Derby Party.
