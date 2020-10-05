Person affiliated with Kenosha Nationals Baseball Club tests positive for COVID-19

A person affiliated with the Kenosha Nationals Baseball Club amateur sports team has tested positive for COVID-19, the club and the Kenosha County Division of Health announced jointly today.

This individual participated in team events while infectious between Sept. 25 and Oct. 3.

The Kenosha County Division of Health is working with the Kenosha Nationals to notify those who may have come in contact with the infected individual. Close contacts will be required to quarantine for 14 days from the last date of exposure.

The Kenosha Nationals have notified all people that were in contact and have alerted them to the measures recommended by the County Health Department and the CDC.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or is awaiting the results of a test is asked to isolate. Symptoms include, but are not limited to: Fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, fatigue and headache.

Those who are close contacts to a COVID-19-positive individual must quarantine for 14 days from the date of last exposure. Both isolated and quarantined individuals must remain away from the public even if no symptoms are present. People can still spread the virus when they are feeling well and are asymptomatic.