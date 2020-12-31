Person of the year community comments

Ric Schmidt, president and CEO, Froedtert South

“Jen Freiheit has done an amazing job as our point person for the COVID-19 pandemic. She has unselfishly thrown herself into protecting our county’s residents and we are all safer because of her. Her job has to be one of the toughest in the community, but she always addresses we healthcare providers in a cool, calm and organized fashion. It would hard to imagine the last year without Jen at the helm.”

Lisa Just, president, Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha and patient service area president, South Wisconsin

“We’re fortunate to have Jen Freiheit serving as a strong community health leader during the past year. She’s been an invaluable partner to Advocate Aurora Health, and an essential resource to our physicians and clinical staff. We appreciate all her work to ensure efficient and practical coordination of emergency, health, social and community-based services through the pandemic. Jen has been relentless in educating the public on the science and analytics of the pandemic, spending countless hours to keep our community safe. We are grateful for her continued good work."

Patrick Topp, CEO, Kenosha Visiting Nurses Association