Person of the year community comments

Ric Schmidt, president and CEO, Froedtert South
“Jen Freiheit has done an amazing job as our point person for the COVID-19 pandemic. She has unselfishly thrown herself into protecting our county’s residents and we are all safer because of her. Her job has to be one of the toughest in the community, but she always addresses we healthcare providers in a cool, calm and organized fashion. It would hard to imagine the last year without Jen at the helm.”
Lisa Just, president, Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha and patient service area president, South Wisconsin
“We’re fortunate to have Jen Freiheit serving as a strong community health leader during the past year. She’s been an invaluable partner to Advocate Aurora Health, and an essential resource to our physicians and clinical staff. We appreciate all her work to ensure efficient and practical coordination of emergency, health, social and community-based services through the pandemic. Jen has been relentless in educating the public on the science and analytics of the pandemic, spending countless hours to keep our community safe. We are grateful for her continued good work."
Patrick Topp, CEO, Kenosha Visiting Nurses Association
“Jen has been a true asset to our community in the handling of the pandemic. She has been tireless in her leadership of the Kenosha County Health Department in managing and coordinating the testing, tracing and all of the reporting related to COVID-19. Those of us here at the KVNA appreciate the support, and partnership that has been established with the KCHD to keep our community healthy and safe. “
Jim Kreuser, Kenosha County Executive
“Jen joined Kenosha County just in time to guide us through a public health crisis unlike any other during our lifetimes. Her skill set, drive and determination are a perfect mix for this extremely challenging situation. Our county is in a better place thanks to Jen’s leadership.”
Marieta Huff, community member and retired registered nurse
“The health department has been trying to keep (COVID-19) out of the hospitals and it’s been a team effort; if we hadn’t have them we would have been in dire straits. Jen represents the health care workers and has been part of the solution."