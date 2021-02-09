Peter Barca to testify before People's Map Commission

Peter Barca understands the impact that political district mapping in Wisconsin can have, considering the State Assembly district he served for 18 years was significantly altered during redistricting in 2011.
Barca, now the secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, served the 64th District, once made up of a constituency from the northern half of the city of Kenosha and a portion of Somers in Kenosha County.
In 2011, the district was altered to add southern portions of Racine County, including the village of Elmwood Park and parts of the village of Mount Pleasant and the City of Racine in what Barca calls “one of the worst cases of partisan gerrymandering in the country.”
Now, Barca will provide expert testimony to the People’s Maps Commission during an online public hearing Thursday.
“I’ll talk about the history of redistricting in the state, the impact it had on the First Congressional District and on Racine and Kenosha counties, and I’ll talk about how it’s harder to pass legislation as a result,” Barca said.
Selected by a three-judge panel, the commission is a nine-member non-partisan redistricting commission charged with drawing fair, impartial maps for Wisconsin.
In addition to the data from the 2020 U.S. Census, the commission will use the information gathered during the public hearing process to prepare new maps. It is then up to the Legislature to take up and approve the maps created by the commission.
Wausau mayor to testify
Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg will also provide expert testimony at the hearing, which begins at 5:30 p.m. Before being elected mayor, Rosenberg was elected to the Marathon County Board in 2016 and re-elected in 2018.
Following the testimony by Barca and Rosenberg, Wisconsin residents who register in advance will have the opportunity to provide public comment to commission members regarding how they have been impacted by legislative redistricting and share their ideas for how Wisconsin can work together to achieve fair maps.
The deadline to register at appengine.egov.com/apps/wi/peoplesmaps/publichearingcomments is noon Thursday.
Those who missed the opportunity to register to provide verbal comments can still submit written comments. Written comments can be submitted at any time using the feedback form available on the People’s Maps Commission, https://appengine.egov.com/apps/wi/peoplesmaps/writtencomment. Written comments will be reviewed by the commissioners and are public record.
Although the Thursday hearing will focus on the 1st Congressional District, all Wisconsin residents are encouraged to watch and participate. The hearing will be live-streamed on the Department of Administration’s YouTube Channel, youtube.com/watch?v=mBEpvquRyfY&feature=youtu.be.
