Peter Barca to testify before People's Map Commission

Peter Barca understands the impact that political district mapping in Wisconsin can have, considering the State Assembly district he served for 18 years was significantly altered during redistricting in 2011.

Barca, now the secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, served the 64th District, once made up of a constituency from the northern half of the city of Kenosha and a portion of Somers in Kenosha County.

In 2011, the district was altered to add southern portions of Racine County, including the village of Elmwood Park and parts of the village of Mount Pleasant and the City of Racine in what Barca calls “one of the worst cases of partisan gerrymandering in the country.”

Now, Barca will provide expert testimony to the People’s Maps Commission during an online public hearing Thursday.

“I’ll talk about the history of redistricting in the state, the impact it had on the First Congressional District and on Racine and Kenosha counties, and I’ll talk about how it’s harder to pass legislation as a result,” Barca said.

Selected by a three-judge panel, the commission is a nine-member non-partisan redistricting commission charged with drawing fair, impartial maps for Wisconsin.

