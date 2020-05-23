Petrifying Springs Biergarten, dog park re-open

For the Biergarten at Petrifying Springs, this year’s opening day was re-opening day.
Saturday, the Biergarten opened for its third season, but this time with health and safety protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19 after Wisconsin’s Safer-at-Home order was lifted.
Tables are spaced six feet apart and patrons are requested not to move from table to table. To eliminate lines in the concession pavilion, food orders are taken tableside and delivered by wait staff.
The Biergarten opened at noon, and in forty minutes some 120 patrons had entered the area.
“Capacity is limited to 200, but we will adjust (down) if things get rowdy,” gate greeter and patron counter Chantal Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman explained to each guest that beer will not be served in glass mugs provided by the Biergarten, but in plastic cups.
“The cups are larger than the mugs were, so we charge an extra dollar, but there is no deposit for the mug,” she said.
Patrons, however, can bring their own mugs.
After going over the ground rules, Zimmerman requested Biergarten guests to start their visit with a spritz of chocolate-mint-scented hand sanitizer on their way to a table.
More than willing to comply with the rules, patrons — a few wearing face masks, some not — appeared relaxed and happy as they enjoyed their beverages during the sunny afternoon with temperatures in the high 60s.
“It’s been a long winter, and it’s nice that the weather is nice today,” said Chris Muschler, a Racine resident and longtime fan of the Biergarten.
“What I love about today is that everyone is doing what they’re supposed to do and following the rules,” said Muschler’s friend, Cheryl Crump.
“It’s nice to be able to get a beer at the Biergarten instead of one from the fridge,” Muschler added.
Several had brought their canine friends straight from walks at the Carlisle Family Dog Park across from the Biergarten. City dog parks also re-opened Saturday for the first time since pandemic closures.
Laura Sawyer and CJ Antony of Kenosha had three dogs in tow.
“In the summer we like to run our dogs and get them tired out and then come over here to have a refreshment,” Antony said.
Those interviewed felt that Biergarten owners had done well to ensure the comfort of those coming out after two months of quarantining under Wisconsin’s Safer-at-Home order.
“They did a good job with social distancing, so we’re still able to come out and enjoy the day,” Antony said. “It’s not tense here like it is at many grocery stores right now.”
“The Biergarten is a way to dine out for us now, because we’re not planning on going to an indoor restaurant for a long time,” Sawyer added.
For everyone, the day out was also a bit of much-needed normal.
“We’re very happy this is open,” Kenosha resident Kyle Schroeder said.
“Boy, it’s definitely what we need!” agreed Schroeder’s companion, Cheyenne Walker.
“Everyone is here for a reason — let’s all do our thing and just be respectful of each other’s boundaries,” Antony said.
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
