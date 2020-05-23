Petrifying Springs Biergarten, dog park re-open

More than willing to comply with the rules, patrons — a few wearing face masks, some not — appeared relaxed and happy as they enjoyed their beverages during the sunny afternoon with temperatures in the high 60s.

“It’s been a long winter, and it’s nice that the weather is nice today,” said Chris Muschler, a Racine resident and longtime fan of the Biergarten.

“What I love about today is that everyone is doing what they’re supposed to do and following the rules,” said Muschler’s friend, Cheryl Crump.

“It’s nice to be able to get a beer at the Biergarten instead of one from the fridge,” Muschler added.

Several had brought their canine friends straight from walks at the Carlisle Family Dog Park across from the Biergarten. City dog parks also re-opened Saturday for the first time since pandemic closures.

Laura Sawyer and CJ Antony of Kenosha had three dogs in tow.

“In the summer we like to run our dogs and get them tired out and then come over here to have a refreshment,” Antony said.

Those interviewed felt that Biergarten owners had done well to ensure the comfort of those coming out after two months of quarantining under Wisconsin’s Safer-at-Home order.